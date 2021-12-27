Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Dec. 27, 2021

Wausau Pilot & Review

Notable incidents reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Dec. 27, 2021. All information provided by the LCSD.

A 43 year old Windsor, WI woman is facing charges of Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC following a traffic stop on USH 51 near Tomahawk in the Town of Bradley.

A 20 year old Merrill man was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a report of a suspicious vehicle on Rae Dr. in the Town of Scott Monday evening.

A 54 year old Brookfield, WI man was arrested for first offense driving while intoxicated after deputies located him driving the wrong way on USH 51 near County Rd. H in the Town of Birch Monday night. He was also cited for driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

A 39 year old Irma woman who is incarcerated in the Lincoln County Jail faces a felony charge of Prisoner throw/expel bodily substances after deputies investigated a case where the woman spit on one of the Corrections Officers.

A 22 year old Kenosha, WI woman was stopped and cited for travelling 106mph on USH 51 near Tomahawk in the Town of Bradley Thursday evening.

A 19 year old male who is incarcerated in the Lincoln County Jail faces a felony charge of Prisoner expel bodily substance after deputies investigated a case where the man spit on one of the Corrections Officers.

A 24 year old Monico, WI man was stopped and cited for travelling 102mph on USH 51 near County Rd G in the Town of Merrill Sunday afternoon.

Seven people reported striking deer last week. Last week’s weather systems brought six reports of vehicles in the ditch, six property damage crashes and three crashes with minor injuries. None of the injuries required medical transport.