2020, Take 2

No matter how much time has passed, there’s nothing like seeing old friends again. And with best friends Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs, and Charlotte York of “Sex and the City” fame, you can always count on picking up right where you left off. That’s why it’s so exciting to see what’s in store for the ladies as they dust off their Manolo Blahniks (well, mostly just Carrie) and take their sweaters out of the oven for the next chapter of their lives in HBO Max’s new long-awaited series reboot, “And Just Like That….”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 22 DAYS AGO