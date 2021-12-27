ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcasts for a better you in 2022

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew year, new you! Several podcasts are available to help improve your well-being and maybe even gain a new perspective:. • How To...

psychologytoday.com

If You Want Your Partner to Understand You Better, Try This

Researchers tested the idea a person's ability to grasp their partner's inner world is related to how clearly their partner conveys it. Partners often make errors in reading each other and misjudge how easy they are to read. The study's results supported the value of clearer, more perceptible communication in...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
clclt.com

Get the life you want - Joe Dispenza and Aubrey Marcus Podcast

"I have been a part of a lot of great podcasts. I have learned so much from my guests and their experiences. That said, I am confident that this interview with Dr. Joe Dispenza just might have the biggest impact. Bestselling author of my favorite books You Are the Placebo and Becoming Supernatural, Dr. Joe Dispenza scientifically breaks down the literal impact our mindset has on our biology and energetic fingerprint. Dispenza has the data, and can deconstruct the mystical in such a rational and scientific way that it makes it hard to remain a skeptic. By explaining how to achieve gratitude in life and how the placebo effect and alternative medicine play such a larger role than is popularly believed, Dispenza lays down the facts about a range of topics spanning guided meditation, assuming responsibility, & finding purpose in life. So jump in with me and open your mind to what is possible." Aubrey Marcus.
MEDITATION
goombastomp.com

A Winner Is You Podcast Episode 29: 20 Years of Max Payne

It’s been 20 years since the hugely influential Max Payne first released. That means 20 years of film noir-aping, Slow-mo-diving, metaphor-chewing, fourth wall-breaking, painkiller-popping action. Join us for a raucous ride through the game’s story as we discuss the numerous plot twists, unrelenting action, bullet time brilliance and debate...
ENTERTAINMENT
theatlanta100.com

5 steps to career success in 2022

As we approach the start of a new year, many professionals might find themselves stagnant in their careers. If you’re seeking a change, setting goals can help you work toward what you’d like to accomplish. Here are five career-savvy steps from TopResume to assist you in getting started:
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fstoppers

How a Good Attitude Will Bring You Better Images

Being a creative can be frustrating, bringing with it a variety of challenges and sometimes, just plain bad luck. Your attitude and approach can make a huge difference, though. This great video essay discusses why a positive attitude can lead to better images. Coming to you from Alister Benn with...
PHOTOGRAPHY
hackaday.com

Hackaday Podcast Wishes You Happy New Year

Our two-week-long winter hibernation continues on the Podcast, but we’ll be coming at you next week with guest host Tom Nardi. We’ve got two weeks full of hacks to cover, and Tom is working on a Best Hacks of 2021 piece, so we’ll be starting off 2022 with a bang.
NEW YEAR
KevinMD.com

You are what you click: Transform your social media experience [PODCAST]

“Confidence and humility are strongly related, but one arises when we focus on self, and the other arises when we focus on others. However, each attribute can become unhealthy when it becomes too extreme, or when we lose the perspective of the other attribute. In the case of confidence, we focus on our worth as a remarkable human being—the fact that we have tremendous potential and deserve compassion and opportunity. But when we lose the perspective of the importance of others, confidence can veer into arrogance—the belief that our needs and value are somehow more important than everyone else’s.
INTERNET
Telegraph

Six simple tricks to improve your eating habits in 2022 and beyond

After a month of overindulgence it can be tempting, come January, to go cold turkey on sugar, carbs or alcohol, or to set yourself a big weight loss challenge. It’s a noble (maybe even a necessary) aim, but it can feel as if you’re dragging yourself up a very steep hill, and that’s even when there isn’t a pandemic raging in the background. Increasingly research shows that looking at how and why we eat is just as important as what we eat when it comes to making a meaningful long term change.
FITNESS
GreenwichTime

The 5-Minute Habit (Based on Neuroscience) That Will Change Your Life

"I've got a dream that's worth more than my sleep." –Eric Thomas. It’s true that in order to live our purpose in this world, we’ve got to have a vision and a plan for achieving our dreams. We must be tenacious in working toward our goals, and we might occasionally have to sacrifice a little sleep for that dream. However, our “hustle at any cost” culture has convinced us that this means choosing between success and quality of life (e.g. health, happiness and fulfillment). This either/or mindset is not just inaccurate — it actually threatens our bottom lines and secretly sabotages success.
MENTAL HEALTH
makeuseof.com

The 80 Best Micro Habits to Change Your Life

What's one tiny thing you can do every day to change your life for the better?. You might think that such a small change wouldn't make much of a difference, but nothing could be further from the truth. When it comes to making lasting changes in our lives, it's the little things that count. And that's what micro habits are all about.
CREDIT CARDS
Footwear News

8 Incredibly Easy Ways to Stay Fit

‘Tis the season for Christmas cookies, gathering around a pie, and throwing back an eggnog or two. With more time spent with friends and family and less time hitting the gym, it can be tough to keep that number on the scale from crawling up. Even the most disciplined may be challenged to stick to a healthy diet and fitness routine during the holiday season. That’s why we rounded up the easiest ways to stay fit during the holidays and jumpstart your journey ahead of the New Year. 1. Stick to your routine Sure, there are a lot more distractions and it’s...
WORKOUTS
radiomisfits.com

Back 2 You – A Mickey Mouse Podcast

Comedians that use “blue humor” and a chance meeting with Mickey Mouse. (Ep93) Podcast (back2you): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 50:38 — 34.8MB) Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora | RSS. Comedians that use “blue humor” and a chance meeting with Mickey Mouse. (Ep93)...
TV & VIDEOS
Forbes

Start The New Year Fresh With These Three Habits

Flipping the calendar to a new year is filled with opportunity. It’s a fresh start. A do-over. If you are a leader, it’s your chance to do things better than you did this past year. I will share with you how I think about making these important changes with the Three Rs: Reset, Reconnect and Reimagine.

