Hyundai released pricing details for its highly anticipated Ioniq 5 in the US market. We’ll get to that in a moment. But first, here’s a bit of news that is unexpected. Beginning in the spring of next year, a standard range version of the car with a 58 kWh battery will be available to US customers. That car has a single rear motor and lists for $39,700. Add in a delivery charge of $1,225, then subtract the $7,500 federal tax credit*, and a person could be driving home in a brand new Ioniq 5 SR for just $33,425. (*If applicable. See your attorney, accountant, and congressional representatives for details.)

