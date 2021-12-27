T.J. Watt Addresses Reports of Cracked Ribs

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt played Week 16 with cracked ribs, according to NFL Network. But the injury isn't anything significant, the edge rusher said.

Watt deflected questions about his health three times before telling reporters after the game that his injury is "minor."

During the game, Watt was showed on the sideline holding his side while talking with trainers. Head coach Mike Tomlin also classified Watt's ailment as not signifiant enough to name in his postgame run-through.

Pittsburgh has an extra day of preparation before hosting the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. Watt was not on the team's injury report throughout the week, which will be interesting to monitor in the coming days.

