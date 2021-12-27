ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron Drives New Vaccine Mandates in NJ and Beyond

By Eric Scott
 4 days ago
New Jersey continues to set new records for positive COVID tests. The seven-day average has now hit 11,905, which is more than double the number from last week. Testing capacity has greatly increased since the earliest days of the pandemic, and that has somewhat skewed the numbers, but every COVID metric...

New Mandates In New Jersey To Help Stop COVID Spread

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There are new mandates in New Jersey to try to help stop the spread of COVID. Starting Wednesday, Hoboken will be reinstating its mask mandate for indoor commercial facilities. In Paterson, the mayor signed an executive order requiring facemasks at any indoor facility. Meanwhile, an executive order in Newark will require proof of vaccination for public New Year's Eve events Friday. By Jan. 10, anyone entering most indoor businesses must show proof of at least one dose, and then be fully vaccinated three weeks later.
Fauci suggests air travel vaccine mandate as Omicron grounds U.S. flights

SEATTLE (Reuters) -Skyrocketing COVID-19 cases hobbled U.S. airline staff on Monday, causing hundreds of flight cancellations, and prompted the country’s top infectious disease expert to suggest the government consider a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel. Monday’s travel woes capped a glum Christmas weekend for thousands of stranded passengers...
State Of Emergency Issued In Delaware To Help Crowded Hospitals As COVID Surges

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Gov. John Carney is sounding the alarm as COVID cases surge. A state of emergency has been issued in Delaware. Gov. Carney says the hope is to alleviate the strain on crowded hospitals. The current trajectory of COVID cases and hospitalizations is what has Carney and health officials in Delaware worried as we usher in the new year. “I’ll be declaring a state of emergency effective this coming Monday on Jan. 3,” Carney said. As is the case elsewhere in the country and throughout the Delaware Valley, the First State is also dealing with an increase in testing, positive COVID...
Hoboken, NJ, latest to impose strict mask mandate

More New Jersey cities are imposing their own restrictions to try and curb the spread of the omicron COVID variant. Hoboken will now require any resident or visitor over the age of two to wear a face covering inside any public or commercial building. The order goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Omicron surges; no new mandates imposed in Virginia and N.C.

RICHMOND, Va. — With a surge in the omicron variant nationwide, some schools in Maryland and Washington, D.C. are returning to virtual learning. But that won’t be the case here in Virginia. Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin says students need to be in the classroom five days a week and...
