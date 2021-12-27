ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Short-Handed Texans Outslug Chargers

By Zach Taylor
wtaw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRex Burkhead ran for a career-high 149 yards and two touchdowns, and the...

wtaw.com

Battle Red Blog

Houston Texans Podcast: The Scabs Are Here (Texans-Chargers Review)

In a lost season, where all hope sunk to the bottom of the sea last March, the Houston Texans needed and searched desperately for some of that vanquished hope. Davis Mills turned from unplayable to playable, hitting his floor of backup quarterback a season or two early, showing that he may become a competent starting quarterback one day. Jonathan Greenard has turned into someone who should be the third best player on a good front seven. Tavierre Thomas and Jonathan Owens may be eventual consistent starters on a NFL roster. Beating a playoff hopeful Chargers team with backups, and the backups to the backups, behind the arm of ludicrous Mills, was all everyone needed after Jacksonville in Week One being so far away. No matter what happens the rest of this season, we will always have Week 16.
