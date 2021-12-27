ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

GOOD DAY NEWS STARTER: Retired Couple Recreates Their Friends’ Christmas Card Photo Every Year – By Posing in Place of Their Young Children

hot967.fm
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA retired couple amusingly recreate their friends’ Christmas card photo every year—by posing in place of their young children. 68-year-old Carol and 72-year-old Michael Whalen started the tradition...

hot967.fm

Comments / 0

Related
theyukonreview.com

Pedestrians, Puzzles and Perk members pose for Christmas photo

The members of the Yukon Community Center walkers group, called Pedestrians, Puzzles and Perk, pose in front of the grand Christmas tree in their finest Christmas sweaters! Every weekday morning the group of up to 20, meets to walk the park or gym at the Yukon Community Center. They gather afterward to piece together puzzles, sip coffee and enjoy each other’s company. This season is for community…
YUKON, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
tatler.com

The sweetest photos of the Royal Family at church on Christmas Day through the years

The traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham is an annual highlight for royal fans, who eagerly look forward to seeing the Queen and her descendants in all their winter finery. A tradition that dates back many decades, the monarch herself was once photographed as a young princess, en route to church with her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother, and sister Princess Margaret. In recent years, the public have delighted in seeing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, smartly dressed for the special day. As heartwarming a sight back in the 1930s as it is today, see the sweetest pictures of the royals headed to church at Christmas through the years below.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Card#Christmas Tree
wvgazettemail.com

PHOTOS: Bikers deliver gifts to young patients at CAMC Women & Children's

Santa Claus lead the way on his motorcycle for the eighth annual Southern WV Toy Ride. More than 230 bikers roared through the rain to CAMC Women & Children’s Hospital Saturday to deliver toys to children receiving care. Bikers from various motorcycle clubs participated, carrying toys on their bikes and helping to unload a large truck hauling more gifts. Visit wvgazettemail.com/galleries for more photos of the Toy Ride.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
UPI News

Family's winning lottery ticket nearly given away as Christmas gift

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An Australian family who won a nearly $20,000 lottery prize said the winning ticket nearly ended up being given away as a Christmas gift. The Elenora Heights, New South Wales, family told The Lott officials they bought a stack of scratch-off tickets from the Elanora Heights Newsagency to distribute to friends and family members for Christmas.
LOTTERY
The Independent

Nottingham police officers pay for homeless boy’s Christmas presents

A 12-year-old homeless boy has been bought Christmas presents by police officers in Nottingham.Nottinghamshire Police said he went to Nottingham’s Radford Road station a few weeks before Christmas with only a bin bag.After he was placed with a foster family, police officers raised £130 in cash and other donations to buy him presents.Officers said “the case had really stuck” with the team. Colleagues from across the force helped raise the money.The boy was presented with wrapped gifts shortly before Christmas Day, including a football kit, golf putting set, a jumper and toiletries, according to the force.PC Megan Barnard said...
HOMELESS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Time to put away your holiday decorations? Here are top picks for organizing

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to organize holiday decorations Now that the season is coming to a close, it’s time to think about how you store your holiday decorations. If you’ve been stuffing them in makeshift containers or plastic bags the past few years, it’s time to upgrade to a better […]
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Don’t Leave the Kiddos Out! These Are the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. And, yes, that phrase is enough to create a sense of panic in anyone’s life. Relax, ‘cause we’ve got you covered for everyone on your list, from the best chocolate to the best jewelry, our Valentine’s Day gift guides are sure to please everyone you love. And now (drumroll), we’ve got the absolute best Valentine’s Day gifts for kids. Kids love Valentine’s Day almost as much as adults. Why? Because they can enjoy tons of chocolatey treats without any of the romantic pressure that grown-ups face on this holiday. Between the candy, chocolate and...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy