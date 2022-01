New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has taken a lot of flak lately amid the Giants’ struggles. After refusing to meet with the media following the Giants’ Week 16 loss, Barkley was available to the press on Wednesday. With the Giants out of reach of the playoffs, Barkley was asked whether he was considering sitting out the final two games of the year, to which the running back had a blunt one-word reply. Via Paul Schwartz of the NY Post, Barkley simply said “no” regarding the possibility of taking a seat for Weeks 17 and 18.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO