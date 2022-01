Elena Sinelnikova: Metis is building a hub for the entire Web3 economy in 3 stages: Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution with transactions of a few seconds and a few cents. Starting in Q1 2022, when we launch our new storage layer, those transactions will cost just cents. With our no-code middleware, DAC infrastructure, and. NO-CODE integration via smart contract templates, and a Decentralized Autonomous Company (DAC) infrastructure, we are becoming the go-to place for startups looking to build and grow.

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO