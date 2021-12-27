ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The pandemic pushed nearly 100 million people in poverty. They're struggling to escape

By Michelle Toh, CNN Business
WTHI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDipali Roy couldn't afford to eat. She and her husband, Pradip Roy, were garment workers in Bangladesh when the Covid-19 pandemic hit last spring, leading to mass layoffs at their factory. The World Bank estimates that 97 million people across the globe fell into poverty due to the pandemic...

www.wthitv.com

