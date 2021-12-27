The pandemic pushed nearly 100 million people in poverty. They're struggling to escape

One by one, the girls – aged between eight and 10 – stood up in front of the Taliban leaders who had come to visit them, and they set out their dream: that their sisters, all adolescent girls, be allowed to return to secondary school. The scene took place at the first all-women mission in Afghanistan, led by Yasmine Sherif, the director of the charity Education Cannot Wait, a global fund. It seeks to provide ongoing education during emergencies and protracted crises. Its aim is to give displaced girls the education they crave. Now, with their new Taliban leaders...

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO