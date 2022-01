The Ethereum price prediction shows ETH breaking above the $3700 resistance level as the coin faces the upside. ETH/USD is seen refreshing to a new high after touching the daily low of $3603 when trading yesterday but yet to cross below the lower boundary of the channel. However, the bears may begin to return back into the market but the bulls are likely to collect more on the price dips.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO