Cazenovia College is the latest to announce it will require students, faculty and staff to have both COVID-19 first dose and booster shots. Syracuse.com reports the deadline is January 21st for those who don’t have approved exemptions. The college is partnering with the Madison County Health Department for a vaccination clinic on campus on January 19th. Individuals are eligible to receive a booster vaccination six months after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after the first dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Syracuse, Cornell and LeMoyne are among those who have announced similar policies.

CAZENOVIA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO