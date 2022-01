After launching the first Bitcoin futures-backed ETF in the USA, ProShares has now shifted its focus towards the Metaverse. The first American company that launched a futures-backed Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund in the United States has turned its sight towards the Metaverse space. If approved by the SEC, the ETF will track the performance of the Solactive Metaverse Theme Index (SOMETAV).

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO