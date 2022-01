SYDNEY, Dec. 29, 2021 — Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have demonstrated a photoinduced, dual-wavelength approach to help 3D-printed plastic heal itself at room temperature and without prior deoxygenation. The team from the UNSW School of Chemical Engineering showed that the addition of a powder to the liquid resin used in the printing process can assist with quick and easy repairs should the material break. The repair mechanism involves shining standard LED lights on the printed plastic for around one hour, which causes a chemical reaction and fusion of the two broken pieces.

