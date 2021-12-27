ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

IR Gas Detector

By Editors' Picks
Photonics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GD10P IR gas detector from Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection features a firmware revision and upgrade, enhancing its performance...

www.photonics.com

makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Over 400 people in the U.S die annually due to accidental carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, making a CO detector a crucial device for your safety. CO is a deadly gas that is undetectable by the human senses. Some of the key factors to consider when buying the best carbon monoxide...
ELECTRONICS
automoblog.net

Two Minute Hot Take: Driving In Detroit With The K40 Platinum100 Radar Detector

Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. The K40 Platinum100 radar detector in the video below was supplied to Automoblog by K40 Electronics. Table of Contents show. Quick Take. The K40 Platinum100 radar detector is, in my experience, one of the best on the market when...
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Line Laser Enclosures

The Piranha series of line laser enclosures from autoVimation GmbH provides hygienic protection of lasers with an IP69k rating. The devices are used to integrate line lasers with a diameter of 19 to 20 mm and up to a length of 160 mm, with or without a focusing ring. Without recesses, they are suitable for thorough cleaning with steam jets. The AISI 316L stainless-steel material ensures high corrosion resistance to harsh disinfectants and other aggressive chemicals. The 28-mm wide front window, which can be easily attached or replaced by means of a circlip, comes with a BK7 window with a double-sided antireflective coating, a sapphire window or an acrylic window.
ELECTRONICS
State
Texas State
City
Cypress, TX
CBS Miami

New Federal Regulations Will Require New Cars To Be Equipped With Hot Car Alert System

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New federal regulations will require all new cars to be equipped with an alert system aimed at preventing hot car deaths. The advocacy group Kids and Cars said on average 39 children die in hot cars each year. The new provision in the infrastructure law requires automakers to install back-seat alert systems in all new vehicles. General Motors already has one in most models. Shad Balch with Chevrolet says the “rear-seat reminder is activated just by opening the door.” “So, the back door opens and the car assumes you’re putting something back there,” Balch explained. The reminder kicks in at the end of...
CELL PHONES
rockproducts.com

Conveyor Components Company Offers Damaged/Ripped Belt Detector

The model DB from Conveyor Components Company is a cable-operated damaged belt detector that looks for punctures, tears or protrusions through the conveyor belt and provides a means of automatic shutdown to limit the amount of damage to the conveyor belt. The output contacts of the Model DB can control...
BUSINESS
Photonics.com

Wafer Inspection System

The nSpec® TURBO wafer inspection system from Nanotronics acquires images of a 300-mm sample at 1-µm resolution in 45 s. The system enables the high-throughput inspection of wafers ranging from 50 to 300 mm and large panels 10× faster to detect, quantify, and classify defects and features of interest. The system allows for high-volume manufacturers to have a tool with single or multiple load ports that can produce high-resolution images in minutes.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Mini Lenses for Robotic Precision

Marshall Electronics' Optical miniature lenses provide precise robotic, machine vision positioning X, Y, Z. Robotic and machine vision products cannot perform to specification without high and consistent optical performance. Our high quality glass element aluminum housing lenses, with and without glass filter produced in our Automotive Tier-1, ISO 9001, IATF 16949 certified production facility is supplied to robotic, machine vision, automotive OEM customers worldwide.
ELECTRONICS
#Ir Gas Detector
Q106.5

If You Use Natural Gas in a Maine Business, Install Detectors Now

A deadly explosion in Farmington two years ago has prompted a new law that will require gas detectors in public spaces. The L.E.A.P. Building in Farmington Exploded in September of 2019. A Farmington firefighter was killed in that explosion and several others injured, including several firefighters and an employee who...
MAINE STATE
Photonics.com

UV-C Disinfection Validation

Labsphere’s NEW SMARTSens are UV-C irradiance meters that enable real-time UV-C dose monitoring for the validation of UV-C surface disinfection. Easily access dose information on demand using our SMARTSens Acquire software platform or create a simple user interface or networked dashboard from our APIs. SMARTSens are optimized UV-C sensor products engineered as accurate reference meters for research and development and calibrated OEM components for irradiance and dose monitoring within your UVGI disinfection systems.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Er/Yb Doped Fibers for Fiber Amplifiers & Lasers @1.5 µm

IXblue offers a wide range of erbium/ytterbium codoped optical fibers for high-power CW or pulsed fiber amplifiers and lasers. The fibers have been optimized to address the specific requirements of high efficiency and low noise for high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers, with applications in medical lasers, LIDAR, CATV, and Free space Optical Communication links. With a broad choice of designs: double-clad, double-clad all-glass, and tripe clad versions, iXblue erbium/ytterbium codoped optical fibers guarantee high efficiency, low background losses, high and consistent pump absorption and weak parasitic 1-μm emission. High temperature coating and dedicated core composition are available for harsh environment as well as space optical telecommunication links.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Depth Sensor

The NSI1000A0M Depth Sensor from Newsight Imaging is a 3D solution optimized for outdoor imaging and low-reflectance applications. The NSI1000A0M supports both enhanced Time-of-Flight (eTOF) and multi-triangulation technologies with 32 lines of 1024 pixels, enabling 32 simultaneous ultra-accurate triangulation points extracted from a single frame using the NSI1000A0M global shutter or 1024×32 concurrent eTOF depth points. The power-efficient sensor provides multiple added-value features including automatic peak detection, multiset, auto exposure, and more.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
foxbangor.com

Latest on new gas detector law taking effect January 1

STATEWIDE — The state has a new gas detector law that will into effect on Jan. 1. Who’s required to have it?. The sponsor of the bill Representative Lois Reckitt, D-South Portland, said she was encouraged to establish the gas detector law when she learned there were no safety precautions available in the state.
OLD TOWN, ME
Photonics.com

Optical Networking Rack Unit

The SPEED-CARRIER 1U-H rack from Pan Dacom Direkt GmbH provides packing density, realized on a modular rack unit featuring AES 256 Layer 1 encryption with up to 3,200 Gbps/rack unit, for optical networks. The system can be equipped with active and passive system cards that adapt to user requirements. All...
COMPUTERS
Photonics.com

NIR Position Sensors

GPD Optoelectronics Corp. offers a variety of position sensing detectors for use in near-infrared beam alignment and tracking applications. Our quadrant photodiodes offer a convenient option for beam alignment and free space optics applications. GPD offers quadrant photodiodes made out of standard InGaAs and we are now happy to also offer low-capacitance InGaAs for improved speed in large-area detectors.
TECHNOLOGY
WWJ News Radio

Tesla issues massive recall

All Tesla Model 3 cars made from 2017 through 2020 were recalled this month due to rearview cameras that do not function, as well as some Tesla Model S cars made from 2014 to 2021 due to a malfunction of the front hood latch.
CARS
CBS DFW

Atmos Energy Offers Conservation Tips As Wet Weather & Freezing Temperatures Move Into Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Atmos Energy is encouraging customers to conserve energy as colder than normal temperatures are anticipated in North Texas this New Year’s weekend. The company says making a few household changes can reduce energy usage and help control energy costs while staying safe and warm as temperatures drop. Tips and Resources to Conserve Energy Lower your thermostat to 68° during the day and 58° when you are away from home. Lower your water heater temperature to 120° or set your temperature dial to normal or medium. Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use. Make sure air registers and...
TEXAS STATE

