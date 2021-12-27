Ir Gas Detector

IXblue offers a wide range of erbium/ytterbium codoped optical fibers for high-power CW or pulsed fiber amplifiers and lasers. The fibers have been optimized to address the specific requirements of high efficiency and low noise for high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers, with applications in medical lasers, LIDAR, CATV, and Free space Optical Communication links. With a broad choice of designs: double-clad, double-clad all-glass, and tripe clad versions, iXblue erbium/ytterbium codoped optical fibers guarantee high efficiency, low background losses, high and consistent pump absorption and weak parasitic 1-μm emission. High temperature coating and dedicated core composition are available for harsh environment as well as space optical telecommunication links.
