Ridgeland, Mississippi-based registered investment advisor firm MedleyBrown says that it will change its name to SoundPath Investment Advisors effective Jan. 1. MedleyBrown was established nearly three decades ago. The firm has three senior advisors and principals: Julius Ridgway, Eddie Carlisle and Doug Muenzenmay. The firm had about $800 million in client assets on a discretionary basis as of December 2020 and uses Charles Schwab as its custodian, according to its Form ADV filed March 2021.

RIDGELAND, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO