The Dow saw its six-day win streak snap today, but that doesn't tell the whole story. The blue-chip index notched an intraday record, and was up triple digits at its session highs, only to pare those gains in the last half hour of trading. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished modestly lower as well, with the former also hitting an intraday high, and the latter weighed down by a cooling chip sector. Nevertheless, all three indexes are pacing for monthly, quarterly, and yearly wins tomorrow. Elsewhere, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) snapped its six-day losing streak.

DOW, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO