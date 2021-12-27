ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Announced the COVISTIX COVID-19 Test Detects the Omicron Variant

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE) announced today that initial testing of COVISTIX on recombinant N proteins demonstrated its ability to detect the Omicron variant, in addition to detecting the original...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

UK Approves Pfizer's (PFE) Covid-19 Oral Drug Paxlovid

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) today issued a Conditional Marketing Authorisation (CMA) for Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Covid-19 oral drug Paxlovid. The MHRA also issued...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Quidel’s COVID-19 antigen tests detect Omicron variant

Quidel's (NASDAQ:QDEL) President and CEO, Douglas Bryant issued the following statement regarding its ongoing efforts to evaluate COVID-19 mutations and confirm that its antigen tests continue to detect COVID-19 variants such as Omicron. Mr. Bryant said: “At Quidel, we continuously monitor the evolution and activity of COVID-19 variants in circulation,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Sorrento Therapeutics' Covistix rapid tests outperforms in detecting omicron variant in initial lab tests

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. SRNE, -2.79% said Monday that "initial" laboratory testing of its Covistix COVID-19 virus rapid antigen detection test "significantly outperforms" in the detection of the omicron variant. The stock slipped 1.1% in morning trading. The company said Covistix, which is currently approved in Mexico and Brazil and is CE marked in Europe, was able to detect the omicron N protein "at a significantly lower level" than other commercially available tests in a laboratory setting, and in an in-field, real-world study for all-comers showed 20% higher sensitivity compared with a "leading global brand." Sorrento said it is building a new U.S. production facility in San Diego targeting an initial capacity of six million Covistix tests per month. Earlier, the company announced a deal to distribute up to 10 million of its Covistix tests in Mexico, bringing the total number of tests for distribution to 15 million. The stock has tumbled 30.4% over the past three months, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Srne#Covid#Covistix#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Sorrento Therapeutics#Vocs#Rt#Eua#Omicron N
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

A ‘very strange’ omicron variant symptom has emerged

A strange omicron variant symptom has emerged as COVID-19 has continued to spread across the country. Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent, told the “Today” show that one of the most common COVID-19 symptoms — loss of taste and smell — has not been common among omicron variant patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Assumes Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) at Buy, Top Pick

Jefferies analyst Roger Song assumes coverage on Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) with a Buy rating and a price target of $50.00. The analyst comments "We like Co’s advantageous/differentiated virus-like particle (VLP) technology. The main value driver is RSV/hMPV program, representing a multi-$B opportunity, with meaningful Ph1b data in 1H22. While not core, we note Co's CV19 vaccine design is similar to/better than Walter Reed’s universal coronavirus vaccine, with initial Ph1/2 data in 1H22."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy