This January, WFIU will launch Inner States, a new weekly, hour-long arts and culture magazine. The series will air Sundays at noon on WFIU, beginning January 9. Inner States features conversations with artists, thinkers, and doers from Southern Indiana and beyond about where they’re coming from and where they’re going. Through long-form interviews and sound-rich features, we dig into the art, culture, stories, and sounds of the southern Midwest, from the rolling hills to reddit, from comedians to country dances, getting to know the people, the ideas, and the landscapes that make us who we are. We explore big ideas, get caught up in stories, and slow down for sounds.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO