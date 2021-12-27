ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Finance Online (JRJC) Announces 2.2M ADS Offering at $6/sh

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC), a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese individual investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services,...

StreetInsider.com

Allied Motion (AMOT) Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M in Cash and Stock

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) ("Allied Motion" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc. ("Spectrum"), an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company's common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), an independent renewable power producer in India, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a "Right") for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an "Equity Share") held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (YSACU) Announces Additional $45M PIPE Subscription

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:YSAC, YSACU, YSACW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Boston Omaha Corporation, through its subsidiary BOC YAC, LLC, has agreed to provide $45 million of PIPE financing in connection with the closing of the potential business combination with Sky Harbour LLC ("Sky"), in addition to the $55 million Series B investment that will convert to Class A common stock upon completion of the business combination. Boston Omaha is committing $100 million in total to Sky for the acceleration of Sky's business plan. The PIPE Financing will be provided through the purchase of Yellowstone Class A common stock at a price of $10.00 per share immediately prior to the closing of the business combination. BOC YAC, LLC has executed a PIPE Subscription Agreement to provide the additional $45 million in equity financing. In consideration of the investment, Sky has agreed to waive the $150 million minimum financing condition (as described below) which required that the Company deliver cash proceeds of at least $150 million (after payment of certain expenses) to Sky as a condition precedent to consummating the business combination.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated. a)Name Mary...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

BitNile (NILE) Announces $52.2M in Secured Debt Financing

BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company ("BitNile" or the "Company") announced today that it has sold $58.4 million of principal face amount 10% Original Issuance Discount Promissory Notes (the "Notes") to sophisticated investors for $52.2 million (the "Financing"). The Notes are due and payable on March 31, 2022, accrue interest at the rate of 8% per annum and are secured by a majority of the assets of the Company, as well as a pledge of the equity interests in the Company's subsidiaries.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Mercurity Fintech (MFH) Reports Q2 Results

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Nasdaq trading symbol: MFH) today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Akari Therapeutcis (AKTX) Announces 4.31M Share Direct Offering at $1.40/sh

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX) a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases where the complement and/or leukotriene systems are implicated, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors and accredited investors, led by existing investors of the Company, including Dr. Ray Prudo, the Company's Chairman, to receive gross proceeds of approximately $6.0 million.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

BiondVax Pharma (BVXV) Announces Proposed ADS Offering, Size not Disclosed

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced that it intends to offer its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in an underwritten public offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

NexGel (NXGL) Prices 2.585M Share IPO at $5.50/sh

NexGel, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGL, NXGLW), a manufacturer of high water content, electron beam cross-linked, aqueous polymer hydrogels, or gels, used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery and cosmetics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,585,000 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2,585,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $5.50 per share at a combined offering price of $5.50, for gross proceeds of approximately $14.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, NexGel has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 387,750 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 387,750 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Applied UV (AUVI) Prices 2.67M Share Offering at $3/sh

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI)(NASDAQ: AUVIP) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an industry leader in air and surface pathogen elimination technology, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,666,667 shares of common stock (the "Common Stock") at a public offering price of $3.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $8.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 400,000 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price per share, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about December 31, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Baudax Bio (BXRX) Announces 12.69M Share Offering at $0.33/sh

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) (the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 42,289.3 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,686,790 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $4.2 million in a registered direct offering. The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $100 per share and are convertible after the closing date into an aggregate of 16,915,720 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.25 per share. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.32 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire 5 years following the initial exercise date. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

MingZhu Logistics (YGMZ) Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire CheYi Network for $29.5M

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: YGMZ) a leading trucking service provider, today announced that it entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the "SPA") on December 29, 2021 to acquire 100% of the equity interest of Cheyi (BVI) Limited (the "Cheyi BVI") which operates its business through its subsidiary Zhejiang CheYi Network Technology Co., Ltd. (the "CheYi Network"), an integrated online car-hailing and driver management services company. Pursuant to the agreement, the total consideration for the acquisition of 100% equity ownership of Cheyi BVI is an aggregate of U.S. $29,466,032, consisting of the issuance by the Company to the shareholders of Cheyi BVI an aggregate of 3,189,000 fully paid Company's ordinary shares (being U.S. $12,756,000 of $4 per share) and payment of $2,000,000 at closing, and Year-2021 earnout payment of U.S. $8,826,019 and Year-2022 earnout payment of U.S. $5,884,013 if the Cheyi BVI's audited net income for its fiscal year 2021 and 2022 is no less than U.S. $3,000,000 respectively. The two earnout payments are due 13 months upon the delivery of Cheyi BVI's audited financial statements. The parties plan to close the transaction by December 31, 2021. The acquisition is expected to offer MingZhu's customers additional platform enhancements, and directly fits with MingZhu's acquisition strategy, which includes adding financially accretive, best-of-breed companies and products.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) Announces $150K Follow-On Order from the UAE

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC), announced today that its Supply Chain Division has received additional orders for electronic components from a United Arab Emirates customer. The orders, in the total amount of $150,000, are for delivery through the year 2022. These orders follow the initial order of $180,000 received from this customer, which we announced at the beginning of the year.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Diana Shipping (DSX) Announces Preliminary Results of Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced the preliminary results of its tender offer to purchase up to 3,529,411 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a price of $4.25 per share, net to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The tender offer expired at 5:00 P.M., Eastern Time, on December 21, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Bionomics Limited (BNOX) Prices 1.62M Share US IPO at $12.35/sh

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States (the Offering) of 1,622,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing 180 ordinary shares of Bionomics, at an initial public offering price of US$12.35 per ADS.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) Announces 3M Share IPO at $5/sh

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $5.00 per share to the public for a total of $15,000,000 of gross proceeds to Sidus Space, Inc.
MARKETS

