Smart Patch Market Expected to Grow to $15 Billion by 2030

By Editor@BioMedWire.com
 5 days ago

A smart patch is a wearable sensor used in the healthcare sector. The patch is usually applied to the skin of a patient using an adhesive and is used to monitor their condition, collecting data on parameters such as blood pressure and heart rate. After collecting the data, the patches share...

Polygon Quietly Patched Vulnerability That Put $24 Billion in MATIC at Risk

Polygon is a layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. Image: Shutterstock. A “critical” vulnerability that risked $24 billion in user funds was quietly patched earlier this month by developers at Polygon, a scaling framework for Ethereum—though not before one attacker was able to steal $1.8 million in Polygon’s MATIC token.
UAE Medical Devices Market is expected to Grow at CAGR 6.7% during 2020-2025, generating a revenue of over USD 2 Billion in 2025F: Ken Research

As the UAE are almost entirely reliant on imports of medical devices, abundant opportunities are available for medical device companies to meet the country's growing demand. Increasing presence of Global Manufacturers into the UAE Medical Devices market will support the dominance of Distributor Mediated sales as these companies require local distributor partnerships to sell their devices in UAE.
Oracle buys Cerner in a $28 billion deal: 'It's a smart move by Oracle'

Oracle Corporation is acquiring a supplier of health information technology services to the tune of $28.3 billion. The Austin-based IT company’s acquisition of Cerner Corporation, based in Kansas City, is expected to close in 2022. Oracle CEO Safra Catz noted that having Cerner onboard means an added channel for a potentially huge increase in revenue in the future.
Global Smart Diabetes Management Market To Be Driven by The Growing Diabetic Patients in The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Smart Diabetes Management Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global smart diabetes management market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, application segments, end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Luxury Massage Chair Market size to grow by USD 242.01 billion | Technavio Insights highlight rise in Growth in the number of work-related stress as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Luxury Massage Chair Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 2.35% in 2020 at a CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (residential and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Turn Billions of NFT Data Sets Into Meaningful Actions With PARSIQ Smart Triggers

OpenSea, the world-leading NFT marketplace, is now integrated with PARSIQ to bring the innovative ‘reverse oracle’ technology for NFTs. With PARSIQ, NFT enthusiasts can now leverage real-time blockchain activities for more prudent actions and decisions. It is now possible to receive live notifications on NFT collections, with access to crucial information on current sales, floor prices and newly minted tokens.
Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), an independent renewable power producer in India, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a "Right") for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an "Equity Share") held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities.
Top Stocks to Buy in 2022: Watch for Potential in These Names

After a very strong year in 2021, people want to know how 2022 will turn out as far as the stock market is concerned. The market view is mixed at best. While BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan are positive, Morgan Stanley is bearish. Whatever the overall direction of the market is, groups of stocks do well. So, what could be the best stocks to buy in 2022?
Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
