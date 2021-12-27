ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE: TM) to Spend $35 Billion on Electrification, Unveil 30 Models by 2030

For the longest time, Toyota Motor's (NYSE: TM) only electrified cars have been hybrids such as the Toyota Prius hybrid, first launched in October 1997. But while fellow automakers and electric vehicle ("EV") startups have developed a variety of pure battery-electric vehicles ("BEVs") and unveiled plans to produce even more EV...

