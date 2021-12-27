ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 WJC Day 1 Recap: Edvinsson, Niederbach, Sebrango score on Boxing Day

By Mike Gould
wingsnation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after Simon Edvinsson became the first Detroit Red Wings prospect to score at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, fellow Detroit draft picks Theodor Niederbach and Donovan Sebrango tallied in wins for their respective teams on the opening day of the tournament. Edvinsson gave Team Sweden a 2–0...

Veleno, Gagner removed from COVID-19 protocol

The Detroit Red Wings received some good news on the COVID-19 front on Wednesday morning. Forwards Joe Veleno and Sam Gagner have been removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, reducing the number of sidelined Red Wings players down to four. Veleno and Gagner were both initially added to protocol...
NHL
Raymond, Erne, Oesterle removed from COVID-19 protocol

And then there was only one. On Thursday morning, the Detroit Red Wings announced that Lucas Raymond, Adam Erne, and Jordan Oesterle have been removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, leaving Nick Leddy as the only Red Wings player still sidelined due to the virus. Raymond, 19, was only...
NHL
Person
Yaroslav Askarov
GAME DAY: Red Wings host Capitals after 12-day break (7:30 p.m. ET, BSDET)

After enduring a huge COVID-19 outbreak and sitting on the sidelines for the better part of two weeks, the Red Wings will finally return to action on New Years’ Eve to play host to the Washington Capitals. You’d be forgiven if you forgot the Red Wings’ most recent game,...
NHL
Nick Leddy becomes final Red Wing remaining in NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

Ahead of Friday’s game against the Washington Capitals, the Detroit Red Wings have received some very positive news as Lucas Raymond, Adam Erne and Jordan Oesterle have all cleared COVID-19 protocols, the team announced Thursday morning. Just one day after forwards Sam Gagner and Joe Veleno returned from the...
SAM GAGNER
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings: Which UFAs will return next year?

The Detroit Red Wings have 13 UFAs (unrestricted free agents) with expiring contracts at the end of the season. With an unexpected two-week break to take in the season so far, let’s look at how everything so far could affect who the Red Wings offer a contract to this offseason (or perhaps earlier). Please note–I’ve included the players on the main roster for now.
NHL
Report: 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship cancelled

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship has come to an unceremonious conclusion. After just three days of competition, and with COVID-19 looming over multiple teams, the tournament will reportedly be cancelled. Tuesday’s game between Team USA and Team Switzerland was previously deemed a forfeit due to multiple COVID-19 cases affecting...
SPORTS
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL
NHL
Country
Sweden
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
Hockey
Country
Germany
Sports
Detroit News

Red Wings excited about New Year's Eve game against Capitals

Detroit — The Red Wings are hoping to play an actual game. You never know for sure these days, with the omnicron variant and its ability to strike quickly. But the Wings and Washington Capitals are both on the end of their respective COVID-19 outbreaks — Washington played Wednesday, and defeated Nashville 5-3 — and appear healthy and ready to play Friday.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL

