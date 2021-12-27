ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Dole, Fresh Express recall packaged salad over concerns about listeria

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
Dole Fresh Vegetables has announced a voluntary recall for all Dole brand packaged salads due to a possible risk of listeria.

The recall also includes private label packaged salads produced by the company.

The Dole-branded and private label packaged salads being recalled were processed at the company’s production facilities in Bessemer City, North Carolina and Yuma, Arizona, due to possible contamination with listeria monocytogenes.

The company is temporarily suspending operations at both facilities to conduct an extensive cleaning and sanitation protocol.

Products being recalled are identified by a product lot code beginning with either the letter “N” or “Y” in the upper right-hand corner of the package and will have a “Best if Used By” date between Nov. 30, 2021, and Jan. 8, 2022.

Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume the product and to discard it immediately, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Recalled salad items from the Bessemer City facility were distributed in the states of:

Alaska, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Recalled salad items from the Yuma facility were distributed in the states of:

Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

No products produced from Dole facilities in Springfield, Ohio (production/lot codes beginning with “W”) or Soledad, California (production/lot codes beginning with “B”) are included in these voluntary recalls.

In addition, no other Dole products, including “ready-to-eat” salad products, fresh fruit, and field-packed fresh vegetables, are part of these voluntary recalls and are safe to consume, the FDA said in a press release.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Retailer and consumer questions about the voluntary recalls should be directed to the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pacific Time.

Last week, Fresh Express recalled several brands of its packaged salad products with product codes Z324 through Z350.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Related
WPMI

Urgent meat recall expanded: 2 million pounds now recalled

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - A meat recall involving possible listeria contamination has now become massive. Earlier this month, Alexander & Hornung, a Michigan business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, recalled 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products due to possible listeria contamination. Now,...
FOOD SAFETY
q95fm.net

Product Recall From Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc.

Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces a Voluntary Precautionary Recall of all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Bessemer City, NC and Yuma, AZ processing facilities due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes. Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., is voluntarily recalling from the market all Dole-branded and private...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Serious Ice Cream Recall Revealed by FDA

Another ice cream brand was hit with a serious recall over the weekend, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA) recalled some of its Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream Pints because they include soy and wheat ingredients, but no warning on the labels. People with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat or soy could have life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume products with the ingredients. The recall impacts ice cream sold in North Carolina and South Carolina.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
FOOD SAFETY
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FIRST For Women

If You Have This Kind of Salad in Your Refrigerator, Throw It Out Now

As the days get busier and busier right before the holidays, being able to put a healthy meal on the table in a hurry is a huge help — and pre-washed, ready-to-eat salad is a staple in many of our kitchens for this very reason. If you recently bought a bag, however, check the label ASAP. The FDA recently announced a salad recall on Fresh Express products sold in 19 states.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued, 8,040 Pints Affected

Those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an ice cream recall that impacts 8,040 pints of product in the Southeast. Certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association are affected, per the FDA. In this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
KATC News

Packaged salad recall is still active

Last week's recalls of Fresh Express and Dole salads are still active, and the CDC's investigation is ongoing. CDC is currently investigating two separate Listeria outbreaks, both of which are linked to packaged salads. One outbreak is linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express. The other outbreak is linked to packaged salads produced by Dole.
FOOD SAFETY
