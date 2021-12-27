ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Sensor Based on Quantum Physics Could Detect SARS-CoV-2 Virus

laboratoryequipment.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA novel approach to testing for the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19 may lead to tests that are faster, less expensive, and potentially less prone to erroneous results than existing detection methods. Though the work, based on quantum effects, is still theoretical, these detectors could potentially be adapted to...

www.laboratoryequipment.com

Phys.org

SARS-CoV-2 goes 'underground' to spread from cell to cell

The virus that causes COVID-19 has adopted some stealth moves to stay alive and kicking, and one secret to its success is hiding from the immune system by spreading through cell-to-cell transmission, a new study has found. Cell culture experiments showed that SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, limits the release of...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Evolution of enhanced innate immune evasion by SARS-CoV-2

Emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) suggests viral adaptation to enhance human-to-human transmission1,2. Although much effort has focused on characterisation of spike changes in VOCs, mutations outside spike likely contribute to adaptation. Here we used unbiased abundance proteomics, phosphoproteomics, RNAseq and viral replication assays to show that isolates of the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant3 more effectively suppress innate immune responses in airway epithelial cells, compared to first wave isolates. We found that Alpha has dramatically increased subgenomic RNA and protein levels of N, Orf9b and Orf6, all known innate immune antagonists. Expression of Orf9b alone suppressed the innate immune response through interaction with TOM70, a mitochondrial protein required for RNA sensing adaptor MAVS activation. Moreover, the activity of Orf9b and its association with TOM70 was regulated by phosphorylation. We propose that more effective innate immune suppression, through enhanced expression of specific viral antagonist proteins, increases the likelihood of successful Alpha transmission, and may increase in vivo replication and duration of infection4. The importance of mutations outside Spike in adaptation of SARS-CoV-2 to humans is underscored by the observation that similar mutations exist in the Delta and Omicron N/Orf9b regulatory regions.
SCIENCE
theeastcountygazette.com

New Research: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” at Protecting Against SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Vaccination against COVID-19 hospitalization with the 2-dose Moderna vaccine has been shown to be highly effective by Kaiser Permanente. Nonetheless, its ability to defend against delta infection is weakened over time. A Kaiser Permanente study published in The British Medical Journal on December 15, 2021 revealed this. “We conducted a...
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

SARS-CoV-2 Neutralized by Antibody-Like Proteins from Sharks

Scientists are exploring every possible option when it comes to the development of COVID-19 treatments. A potential therapeutic could be found in Single-domain Variable New Antigen Receptors (VNARs) derived from the immune system of sharks. These unique, antibody-like proteins are the smallest naturally occurring binding domains found in nature. New research suggests that they can prevent variants of SARS-CoV-2, and related coronaviruses, from infecting human cells.
WILDLIFE
Medagadget.com

Test Detects SARS-CoV-2 in Breath, May Work as COVID Alarm in Enclosed Spaces

Researchers at Brown University have developed a breath test for COVID-19. The breathalyzer, which they have termed the Bubbler, consists of a tube that someone blows into for fifteen seconds. The tube contains a mix of enzymes that reverse transcribe the RNA in viral particles into DNA, which allows for a subsequent benchtop PCR test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Therapeutic Fusion Protein Inhibits SARS-CoV-2

Researchers at the Technical University of Munich in Germany have developed a new protein therapeutic against SARS-CoV-2. Unlike previously developed antibody therapies and vaccines, the virus is very unlikely to be able to circumvent this latest technology through mutation, as it is based on the viral target site in the body, the ACE2 receptor. The technology consists of the ACE2 protein, which the researchers have fused with a fragment of a human antibody to ensure that it remains stable for longer in the body. Once administered, viral particles will bind to the fusion protein within the body, preventing them from binding to a cell and deactivating them.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
stjude.org

SARS-CoV-2 vaccination creates a strong, persistent T-cell response

Scientists from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have analyzed T cells that respond to mRNA vaccination and paint a hopeful picture for lasting immunity. Scientists have harnessed T cells to better understand the immune response to mRNA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2,...
CANCER
Shin

How Hybrid Immunity Could Outrun SARS-CoV-2’s Evolution

We can achieve that with natural infection plus vaccination or with mixed vaccinations — so maybe we should rethink how vaccine boosters are given. Amidst the push for global vaccination to end the Covid-19 pandemic, we have recently discovered the potential of hybrid immunity, the synergistic combination of different forms of immunity. There has probably never been a time where we study immunity so fiercely as the last 12 months. Believe it or not, there are only six hits on hybrid immunity (which are not even related to vaccines) in PubMed, a biomedical literature database, as of today. So, let’s see what hybrid immunity has to offer.
pharmaceutical-technology.com

ChemRar’s Avifavir demonstrates effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 variants

Russia-based ChemRar Group has reported that its drug, Avifavir (favipiravir), demonstrated effectiveness against several SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Delta and Omicron. Avifavir is a direct antiviral to treat Covid-19. Supported by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), ChemRar developed and introduced the drug in Russia and several global markets in June...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
docwirenews.com

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccinations Less Effective in Patients with Multiple Myeloma

Researchers recently presented data indicating that the effectiveness of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 may be reduced in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) or monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS). The study included 3,661 patients treated for MM at the national Veterans Affairs (VA) system in each of the prior 3 years;...
SCIENCE
nejm.org

Plasma Neutralization of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant

The newly emerged B.1.1.159 (omicron) variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)1 has a large number of changes — 32 — in its spike protein relative to that of the original virus (Wuhan-hu-1), particularly in the receptor-binding domain and the N-terminal domain, the primary targets of neutralizing antibodies. Previously, we showed that approximately 20 changes introduced into a synthetic polymutant spike protein (PMS20) are sufficient for substantial evasion of the polyclonal neutralizing antibodies elicited in the majority of persons who have recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) or have received two doses of an mRNA vaccine.2 Of note, several changes in the PMS20 spike protein are the same as or similar to changes in the omicron variant (Fig. S1 in the Supplementary Appendix, available with the full text of this letter at NEJM.org).
SCIENCE
mlo-online.com

Qorvo Biotechnologies OmniaTM SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Detects Delta and Other Circulating COVID-19 Variants

Genetic variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been emerging and circulating globally throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. These viral mutations are monitored in the United States through genomic sequencing surveillance. As variants are detected in the general population, the diagnostic community attempts to ascertain the capability of commercial testing devices to detect the variants in patient specimens. Qorvo has undertaken external studies in partnership with the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) Variant Taskforce, and internal studies using recombinant antigen for the major variants of national interest to assess the capability of the Qorvo Biotechnologies Omnia SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test (Omnia Antigen Test) in variant detection. Both datasets support the ability to detect all variants tested, and importantly, the Delta variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scientists identify antibodies that can neutralise Omicron and other variants

Scientists have identified antibodies that can target the unchanged parts of the novel coronavirus as it continues to mutate and evolve, an advance that could lead to new therapeutics to neutralise Omicron and other Covid-19 variants.Identifying such “broadly neutralising” antibodies on the coronavirus spike protein, which the virus uses to enter human cells, can help develop better vaccines and antibodies which will be effective not only against Omicron but also against other variants that may emerge in the future, said David Veesler from the University of Washington School of Medicine in the US.“This finding tells us that by focusing...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modulation of the NLRP3 inflammasome by Sars-CoV-2 Envelope protein

Despite the initial success of some drugs and vaccines targeting COVID-19, understanding the mechanism underlying SARS-CoV-2 disease pathogenesis remains crucial for the development of further approaches to treatment. Some patients with severe Covid-19 experience a cytokine storm and display evidence of inflammasome activation leading to increased levels of IL-1Î² and IL-18; however, other reports have suggested reduced inflammatory responses to Sars-Cov-2. In this study we have examined the effects of the Sars-Cov-2 envelope (E) protein, a virulence factor in coronaviruses, on inflammasome activation and pulmonary inflammation. In cultured macrophages the E protein suppressed inflammasome priming and NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Similarly, in mice transfected with E protein and treated with poly(I:C) to simulate the effects of viral RNA, the E protein, in an NLRP3-dependent fashion, reduced expression of pro-IL-1Î², levels of IL-1Î² and IL-18 in broncho-alveolar lavage fluid, and macrophage infiltration in the lung. To simulate the effects of more advanced infection, macrophages were treated with both LPS and poly(I:C). In this setting the E protein increased NLRP3 inflammasome activation in both murine and human macrophages. Thus, the Sars-Cov-2 E protein may initially suppress the host NLRP3 inflammasome response to viral RNA while potentially increasing NLRP3 inflammasome responses in the later stages of infection. Targeting the Sars-Cov-2 E protein especially in the early stages of infection may represent a novel approach to Covid-19 therapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A global analysis of conservative and non-conservative mutations in SARS-CoV-2 detected in the first year of the COVID-19 world-wide diffusion

The ability of SARS-CoV-2 to rapidly mutate represents a remarkable complicancy. Quantitative evaluations of the effects that these mutations have on the virus structure/function is of great relevance and the availability of a large number of SARS-CoV-2 sequences since the early phases of the pandemic represents a unique opportunity to follow the adaptation of the virus to humans. Here, we evaluated the SARS-CoV-2 amino acid mutations and their progression by analyzing publicly available viral genomes at three stages of the pandemic (2020 March 15th and October 7th, 2021 February 7th). Mutations were classified in conservative and non-conservative based on the probability to be accepted during the evolution according to the Point Accepted Mutation substitution matrices and on the similarity of the encoding codons. We found that the most frequent substitutions are T"‰>"‰I, L"‰>"‰F, and A"‰>"‰V and we observe accumulation of hydrophobic residues. These findings are consistent among the three stages analyzed. We also found that non-conservative mutations are less frequent than conservative ones.Â This finding may be ascribed to a progressive adaptation of the virus to the host. In conclusion, the present study provides indications of the early evolution of the virus and tools for the global and genome-specific evaluation of the possible impact of mutations on the structure/function of SARS-CoV-2 variants.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 can trigger self-attacking antibodies, even in mild or asymptomatic cases

Infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 can trigger an immune response that lasts well beyond the initial infection and recovery—even among people who had mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, according to Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings are published in the Journal of Translational Medicine. When people are...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mathematical modelling of SARS-CoV-2 variant outbreaks reveals their probability of extinction

When a virus spreads, it may mutate into, e.g., vaccine resistant or fast spreading lineages, as was the case for the Danish Cluster-5 mink variant (belonging to the B.1.1.298 lineage), the British B.1.1.7 lineage, and the South African B.1.351 lineage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. A way to handle such spreads is through a containment strategy, where the population in the affected area is isolated until the spread has been stopped. Under such circumstances, it is important to monitor whether the mutated virus is extinct via massive testing for the virus sub-type. If successful, the strategy will lead to lower and lower numbers of the sub-type, and it will eventually die out. An important question is, for how long time one should wait to be sure the sub-type is extinct? We use a hidden Markov model for infection spread and an approximation of a two stage sampling scheme to infer the probability of extinction. The potential of the method is illustrated via a simulation study. Finally, the model is used to assess the Danish containment strategy when SARS-CoV-2 spread from mink to man during the summer of 2020, including the Cluster-5 sub-type. In order to avoid further spread and mink being a large animal virus reservoir, this situation led to the isolation of seven municipalities in the Northern part of the country, the culling of the entire Danish 17 million large mink population, and a bill to interim ban Danish mink production until the end of 2021.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tamoxifen and clomiphene inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection by suppressing viral entry

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 435 (2021) Cite this article. COVID-19 pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is still a threat to millions of lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have been approved to reduce the severity and death associated with COVID-19, the number of SARS-CoV-2-infected cases still remains high, especially with the appearance of various mutant strains such as P.1.351 and P.1.617 (also known as South Africa strain and India strain, respectively), which may reduce the efficacy of vaccine protection. There is an urgent need to develop effective antiviral agents to treat COVID-19 patients, especially with those infected with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
PUBLIC HEALTH

