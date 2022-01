Issa Rae remembers what life was like when she was starting out in Hollywood: no money, and just hoping for a chance to be discovered. “It was about ‘I just want the exposure. I need the right person to see me and see my work’ and I feel like I can deliver from there,” she said. “And then it was, ‘I’m broke as hell.’ If I could just have a certain amount of money to help me continue to do my work, then I’d be good.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO