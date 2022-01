Since 1966 Kwanzaa has been an annual celebration of African-American culture that is held from December 26 to January 1, based on traditions from various parts of Africa. Black Panther Maulana Karenga created Kwanzaa in 1966 during the aftermath of the Watts, California riots as a specifically African-American holiday. Karenga said his goal was to “give Blacks an alternative to the existing holiday of Christmas and give Blacks an opportunity to celebrate themselves and their history, rather than simply imitate the practice of the dominant society.”

CELEBRATIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO