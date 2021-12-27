ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Coroner: Victims identified in Sunday-night deadly motorcycle, car crash in West Ashley

By Dianté Gibbs, Amaris Jenkins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zlGg_0dWhUc1X00

UPDATE: DECEMBER 27, 2021 | 11:14 A.M. – The Charleston County Coroner identifies the victims killed in Sunday night’s crash involving a motorcycle and sedan.

The coroner releases the name of Chad Belue (50) of Johns Island and Lea Cook (49) of Walterboro.

Belue was the driver and Cook was the passenger.

An investigation is still in progress.

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people are dead and two others are injured after a car accident Sunday evening in West Ashley.

According to the Charleston Police Department, just before 6:30 p.m. officers responded to an accident involving two motorcycles and a sedan on Magwood Drive between Charlie Hall Blvd. and Ashley Crossing Drive.

Reports show a male and a female on one motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the second motorcycle and the driver of the sedan were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD Traffic Division at (843) 965-4084 or Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 if you wish to remain anonymous.

