Rashaad Penny hopes to be with Seahawks beyond 2021 season

 4 days ago
Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny may have breathed new life into his career with a few strong performances in the waning weeks of the 2021 season after years of injuries and ineffectiveness. The four-year veteran is near the end of his rookie contract and a player who looked like he would hit free agency with little to no teams looking to acquire his services seems to have raised his personal stock.

Seattle’s postseason ambitions for this year have been officially destroyed following their 25-24 loss to the Bears and the organization could be in for a major shakeup. The futures of numerous Seahawks players and coaches are up in the air and Penny added himself to the list with his strong production in the last three weeks.

Penny rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown against the Bears Sunday. When asked by reporters if he thought he had made himself a part of Seattle’s future plans, Penny responded with hopeful optimism.

“I hope so,” he said. “I mean, I come out to win games and help contribute and I think that’s the number one thing for me, and again, staying injury-free. Being positive and just doing whatever it takes to help win. That’s all it is.”

Penny has seen increased playing time as a result of Chris Carson’s neck injury and Alex Collins being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. He has been making the most of his opportunities and his most recent performance earned him effusive praise from Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

“Yeah, there’s no doubt that he’s a factor,” Carroll said. “He really looked big-time running the football today and he busted a number of different types of runs. …It’s really great to have him back. He’s legit.”

“I feel like I didn’t make any statement,” Penny said after the game. “I knew what I can do, I was just never on the field. It’s unfortunate, but I’m thankful for whatever I’ve been doing these last few weeks and I couldn’t have done it without these guys. Giving me an opportunity to show what I can do and just never giving up on me.”

Penny has shown flashes in the past, but he is heating up at a crucial time and his recent games should make him at least a little more enticing to teams in free agency, including the Seahawks.

“I think this journey for me is far from over.”

