ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Demolition Delay Application: 1200 Soldiers Field Road, Allston

Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts
 4 days ago

The BLC has received an application to demolish the building at 1200 Soldiers Field Road in Allston.

The Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) received a complete application to demolish the building at 1200 Soldiers Field Road in Allston, 02134.

We post each complete Demo Delay application to provide the public with information about proposed demolitions as early as possible in the Article 85 process. BLC staff has 10 calendar days from receiving an application to make a determination about historical, architectural, cultural, or urban design significance.

If you have input about the significance of this property, please send your feedback to blc@boston.gov before 5 p.m. on January 6, 2021.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Allston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demolitions#Landmarks#Uban Construction#Blc#Demo Delay
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts

113
Followers
578
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Boston, Massachusetts

Comments / 0

Community Policy