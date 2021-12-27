ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London Covid patients up by 50 per cent as hospital admissions rise nationally

By Samuel Lovett
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The number of Covid patients in London hospitals has increased by almost 50 per cent within a week, with admissions on the rise across all but one region of England , new figures show.

The data, released by the NHS, featured in a briefing given to Boris Johnson on Monday as his government considers whether to impose new restrictions amid the mounting Omicron wave.

Alongside admission rates, Downing Street is continuing to examine the length of stay for those hospitalised with the new variant, the average time it takes for an individual to progress to intensive care, and the latest mortality rates.

However, NHS chiefs have cautioned that the impact of intergenerational mixing over Christmas could change the picture in the coming weeks, potentially leading to a rise in hospital admissions among older age groups.

“Over the last couple of days we’ve had lots of younger people mixing with older adults, and we clearly need to see what impact that’s going to have,” Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, told Times Radio on Monday.

Current data shows that the rolling seven-day average for hospital admissions in England has increased by 36 per cent, from 772 up to 17 December to 1048 in the week prior to Christmas Day.

There has been a 62 per cent increase in London, a 47 per cent rise in the northwest, and a 37 per cent increase in the Midlands. The southwest is the only region in England where the seven-day average hasn’t risen, instead falling by 4 per cent.

Covid bed occupancy has meanwhile increased over the past week. Across England, a total of 8,474 patients were in hospital with the disease on 27 December, compared to 6,688 a week before – a 27 per cent rise.

For the capital, bed occupancy has surged by almost 50 per cent over this time frame, increasing from 1,819 to 2,640.

NHS England said five trusts had not submitted data for the previous two days, meaning the overall national and regional tallies are likely to be an underestimate.

“The numbers are rising,” warned Mr Hopson, but he added that they were “nowhere near as big as they were in the January peak”. At that point, London’s hospitals were overflowing with almost 8,000 patients.

“So we’re about 30 per cent of the peak, but overall a really important point to remember is the NHS generally is very busy,” said Mr Hopson.

“I think it’s really important to look at the whole picture rather than just look at the Covid caseload. We’ve got a busy urgent and emergency care pathway ... We know we’ve got those care backlogs from people whose planned care we can’t delay any longer.

“You will have seen we’ve been working flat-out on the booster vaccination campaigns over Christmas. We’re also having to cope with staff absences. As Omicron infection rates increase in the community, then obviously we’ll have more staff off.”

In some London trusts, staff are already being redeployed within hospitals to “fill the gaps” in critical services caused by Omicron-related absences, Mr Hopson added.

Adam Finn, professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol, said the rate of staff absence due to Covid infections was likely to play a part in the government’s thinking on whether to go further than plan B.

“Clearly there are still large numbers of new cases being detected,” he said. “I assume that hospital bed occupancy and staff absences due to isolation rules will be the critical factors on the public health side of any decision.”

While admissions are rising, the number of people requiring intensive care appears to have plateaued, suggesting Omicron has yet to fuel a surge in severely ill patients.

A total of 758 mechanical ventilation beds were occupied by Covid patients on 26 December, down from 767 the week before, NHS data shows. In London, at the centre of the Omicron wave, there was a small increase over this period, from 206 to 224.

It remains unclear what will happen to hospital and ICU admission rates once infections start to increase among older age groups – a trend that is likely to have been accelerated over Christmas, with younger adults passing on the virus to their parents and grandparents.

Scientists are hopeful that triple-jabbed individuals will be protected against severe illness from Omicron, which appears in itself to be less severe than Delta, but there is concern that the UK’s high caseload will still lead to an influx of seriously ill people who are older and require longer, more intensive treatment.

“What we’re really waiting to see is exactly what is going to happen over the next few days, particularly because we know there was a lot of intergenerational mixing at Christmas,” said Mr Hopson. “We need to let that data play out over the next few days and see what happens.”

Daily Mail

Omicron variant could cause up to 10,000 hospitalisations PER DAY and 'very substantially overwhelm the NHS', warns Professor Lockdown

The Omicron variant could 'substantially overwhelm' the NHS and cause up to 10,000 hospitalisations a day, according to 'Professor Lockdown' Neil Ferguson. The Government scientist, whose modelling spooked Number 10 into ordering the original coronavirus lockdown last March, said was the UK was experiencing a 'very explosive wave of infection' because of the new variant.
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
The Independent

Covid news – live: NHS warned to ‘prepare for worst’ as UK cases hit new high and hospital admissions rise

NHS bosses are warning that the number of Covid patients in hospitals is expected to keep rising for 10 days before admissions hit their peak, telling health leaders to “prepare for the worst but hope for the best”.With the latest data showing there were 11,452 people with coronavirus in hospitals in England this morning – up 61 per cent from last week and the highest number since 26 February – fears around new year celebrations on Friday continue to mount, made worse by a shortage of rapid tests.Earlier, health secretary Sajid Javid admitted in a letter to MPs that...
The Independent

Expert fears ‘substantial wave of Covid hospitalisations’ in early 2022

High numbers of coronavirus cases are likely to see the NHS have to deal with a “substantial wave of hospitalisations” in the first two months of 2022, an expert has warned.Professor James Chalmers, a consultant respiratory physician at Dundee University’s school of medicine, warned the health service is already “under massive pressure, even taking Covid to one side”.But with record numbers of cases now being recorded in the UK and in Scotland – where 16,857 new infections were announced on Thursday – Prof Chalmers said he is “really concerned” about the impact this will have on the NHS.The NHS is...
The Independent

Mass Covid deaths and full intensive care units are likely ‘now history’ in UK, scientist claims

The mass fatalities and packed intensive care units marking the coronavirus pandemic’s first year will likely not be repeated in the UK as a result of Covid-19, a scientist advising the government has claimed.Professor Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at Oxford University, told The Independent that vaccines based on early iterations of the virus appear to have remained highly effective at protecting against severe disease and deaths from subsequent waves driven by new variants.“The horrific scenes that we saw a year ago – intensive care units being full, lots of people dying prematurely – that is now...
The Independent

Number of Covid patients in hospital in England at highest level since February

The number of patients in hospital with coronavirus in England has climbed to its highest level since February, new figures show.The latest data from NHS England shows there were 11,452 people in hospital in England with Covid-19 as of 8am on Thursday, up 61% from a week earlier and the highest number since February 26.The London region had the highest number of beds occupied by confirmed Covid patients, at 3,477, up 66% week-on-week and the highest number since February 16.During the second wave of coronavirus the number of Covid patients in hospital peaked in both England and London on January...
The Independent

‘Prepare for the worst’, NHS bosses warn as Covid hospital admissions set to keep rising for 10 days

The number of Covid patients in hospitals is expected to keep rising for 10 days before admissions hit their peak, NHS bosses have warned as they told health leaders to prepare for the worst. With the latest data showing 2,082 hospital admissions on 28 December – the highest since February – and another record rise in infections on Thursday, NHS chiefs and clinicians are concerned the spread on wards could lead to mass outbreaks among patients and staff. Meanwhile, there are fears that new year celebrations on Friday night could also see a further spike in the number of...
The Independent

NHS hospital staff absences due to Covid nearly double in a month

The number of NHS hospital staff in England absent due to Covid-19 has nearly doubled since the start of the month, new figures show.Some 24,632 staff at NHS hospital trusts were ill with coronavirus or having to self-isolate on Boxing Day, up 31% from 18,829 a week earlier and nearly double the 12,508 at the start of the month.The new NHS England data comes after separate figures showed that the number of Covid patients in hospital in England had climbed to 11,452 on Thursday, the highest level since February 26.Matthew Taylor chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said the...
The Independent

Reducing self-isolation to five days must be backed by evidence, NHS chief says

Any decision to cut the Covid self-isolation period to five days “would have to be based on very clear evidence” that it will not drive a rise in infections, an NHS leader has said.Matthew Taylor chief executive of the NHS Confederation, acknowledged staff absence “is a huge issue for the NHS right now” but said the case for amending isolation rules further needs to be made clear.At present, people who receive negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven of their self-isolation period – with tests taken 24 hours apart – no longer have to stay indoors...
The Independent

Hospital numbers rise as Covid-19 cases hit new high

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital soared during Christmas week according to new figures which also show the UK has seen another record number of daily cases.There were 11,898 Covid-19 patients in UK hospitals as of 8am on December 29, Government data shows, up 44% compared to the previous week, and the highest number since March 2.In England alone, the number of patients in hospital has climbed to its highest level since February.A further 189,213 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Thursday, the Government said, another new record for daily reported cases.The...
The Independent

UK Covid cases rise by record 129,471 in 24 hours as Omicron spreads

Covid-19 cases have soared by their highest number since the start of the pandemic as the Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the UK.The latest figures released by the government show 129,471 new cases in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday, which is a new daily record.The government also said a further 18 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19. It warned that the data was incomplete due to the holidays, and did not include figures for Scotland or Northern Ireland.The Omicron variant is thought by scientists to be milder than previous incarnations of...
kfgo.com

COVID patients in English hospital beds up nearly 10% overnight

LONDON (Reuters) – The number of patients with COVID-19 occupying beds in English hospitals rose to 11,452, official data from NHS England showed on Thursday, up by 990 from a day earlier. The number has risen by more than 4,000 in the last week, the figures showed. (Reporting by...
The Independent

UK records 183,037 new Covid cases in 24 hours as surge accelerates

Covid cases have continued to surge across the UK with over 183,000 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.The figures released by the government on Wednesday afternoon set a new record for the pandemic, breaking the one set yesterday by over 50,000.The numbers include several days worth of figures from Northern Ireland, which were backlogged over the holiday – but still set a record without them.The government said a further 57 people have died within 28 days of a positive test, bringing the rolling seven-day total to 516.Boris Johnson warned this morning that the more infectious Omicron variant was...
The Independent

Welsh Government comes to Westminster’s aid with four million Covid tests

The Welsh Government has come to the aid of Westminster by loaning England four million lateral flow tests, as ministers scramble to secure supplies from around the world.There has been a surge in demand for Covid-19 tests as people try to comply with advice to limit the spread of the Omicron variant by ensuring they do not have coronavirus before socialising.But by 9am on Thursday, home delivery slots for lateral flow tests were unavailable on the Gov.uk website.Pharmacies have also complained about patchy supplies of lateral flow kits.Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting called for NHS workers to be put “at the...
The Independent

Johnson urges New Year partygoers to take Covid test despite shortage

Boris Johnson’s Government is scrambling to secure supplies of Covid-19 tests as the Prime Minister urged people to get swabbed before enjoying New Year celebrations.Ministers acknowledged a worldwide supply issue is hitting the UK as people again struggled to get tests through pharmacies or delivered to their home.Health Secretary Sajid Javid set out the issues in a call with a Tory MP, acknowledging there is not a quick fix to a problem caused by global demand.Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, has said patients are often unable to find Covid-19 tests in chemists because of...
The Independent

More than 800,000 booster and third doses recorded in UK over Christmas

More than 800,000 booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccine were recorded across the UK during the five-day Christmas period, figures show.A total of 33,091,891 extra doses had been delivered as of December 28 – the first time a UK-wide figure has been available since December 23, when the number stood at 32,290,487.It means 801,404 booster and third doses were added across the five days from Christmas Eve to December 28.Around 62% of adults in the UK have received a booster or third dose, with as many as 65% in Scotland.The figures were published by the UK’s four health agencies.They...
The Independent

Another new record reported for UK-wide coronavirus cases

A new record has been set for the daily number of coronavirus cases, as all four UK nations reported their figures for the first time since Christmas Eve.The UK Government said that a further 183,037 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Wednesday.The total includes reported figures for Northern Ireland covering a five-day period.But the 138,287 figure for England was also the highest recorded.It comes as Boris Johnson’s Government is scrambling to secure supplies of Covid-19 tests.The Prime Minister earlier urged people to get swabbed before enjoying New Year celebrations.Ministers acknowledged a worldwide supply...
The Independent

Welsh government loans English NHS four million Covid tests to relieve shortage

The Welsh government has agreed to loan English NHS four million Covid test kits to help relieve a shortage.Speaking on Thursday, first minister Mark Drakeford said Wales had a “significant stock” of lateral flow tests and was willing to share – amid pressure on supplies.It comes after UK health secretary Sajid Javid said a shortfall of kits caused by surging demand and supply chain issues could last weeks.In a letter sent to MPs, Mr Javid admitted that “huge demand” meant there would be a “need to constrain the system at certain points over the next two weeks to manage supply”.Mr...
