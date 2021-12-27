ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starboard acquires stake worth $800 million in GoDaddy

By Thompson Reuters
 4 days ago
(Reuters) – Activist investor Starboard Value LP has purchased a 6.5% stake in web services firm GoDaddy Inc worth about $800 million, according to a regulatory filing with the U.S....

IN THIS ARTICLE
