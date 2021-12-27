ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China regulator to suspend some China Eastern, XiamenAir flights due to COVID-19 cases

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s aviation regulator will suspend two China Eastern flights from New York to Shanghai from January 3 due to...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

China reports 158 locally transmitted COVID cases

Beijing [China], December 26 (ANI): China on Saturday reported new 158 locally transmitted COVID cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday. Of the new local cases, 157 were reported in Shaanxi, one in Guangxi, Xinhua reported.Also reported were 48 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock drops as China regulator reportedly suspends partnership

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) shares fell Wednesday following reports that China’s IT regulator disciplined the company for failing to report an open-source security vulnerability to the government. American depositary receipts of Alibaba dropped as much as 6% Wednesday, and were last down 3.8% at $118.35. On Wednesday, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology suspended a partnership with Alibaba for six months alleging that Alibaba failed to promptly report bugs in the open-source logging platform Apache Log4j2 to government officials, according to media reports . About two weeks ago, reports surfaced that the software contained a bug that would allow remote hackers to make changes to target devices .
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

China regulator suspends cyber security deal with Alibaba Cloud

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese regulators on Wednesday suspended an information-sharing partnership with Alibaba Cloud Computing, a subsidiary of e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba Group, over accusations it failed to promptly report and address a cybersecurity vulnerability, according to state-backed media reports. Alibaba Cloud did not immediately report vulnerabilities in the...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Metro International

China expects COVID cases due to Games arrivals, flags Omicron risk

BEIJING (Reuters) -Organisers of the Beijing Winter Olympics said on Thursday they expect a “certain number” of COVID-19 cases in China due to foreigners arriving for the Games, and strongly urged participants to get vaccination boosters due to the spread of the Omicron variant. Officials also sought to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Cathay Pacific suspends cargo flights due to virus controls

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airlines is suspending cargo flights for a week due to stricter quarantine requirements for air crews, potentially adding to strain on global supply chains.Long-haul flights to Europe across the Pacific and to Riyadh and Dubai are suspended through Jan. 6, the airline said Thursday. It promised to try to help customers “mitigate the disruption.”The airline’s workforce is stretched thin after the quarantine for Cathay Pacific flight crews who return from abroad was extended to one week in a hotel room from three days.Thursday’s announcement gave no details, but The South China Morning Post newspaper...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Eastern#Covid#Xiamenair#Reuters#Caac
Shore News Network

China Dec factory activity edges up ahead of economic headwinds

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity unexpectedly accelerated in December, but only by a slim margin, an official survey on Friday showed, with analysts foreseeing more economic headwinds in the near term and policymakers being pressured to offer support measures. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose...
ECONOMY
AFP

Leading uproar, US says new media closure hurts Hong Kong credibility

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday led international condemnation of the latest closure of a pro-democracy media outlet in Hong Kong, saying it undermined the reputation of the Chinese-ruled financial hub. "By silencing independent media, PRC and local authorities undermine Hong Kong's credibility and viability," Blinken said, referring to the People's Republic of China. "A confident government that is unafraid of the truth embraces a free press." Police in Hong Kong, where Beijing has been ramping up control, on Wednesday burst into the offices of Stand News, seizing phones, computers and documents and taking away its editor-in-chief.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Independent

Scale of UK aviation collapse revealed: one million fewer international flights due to Covid

Seven out of 10 international flights that started or ended in the UK were cancelled in 2021, compared with 2019, new data shows.As Covid-related travel restrictions continued to dampen demand for aviation, airlines have seen a 71 per cent collapse in the number of international departures since 2019.The aviation analyst Cirium says just 406,060 international flights served the UK in 2021, compared with 1,399,170 two years ago – a fall of almost one million.London Heathrow saw the most flights, with almost 79,000 in 2021 – though it handled fewer passengers this year than in 2020.In second place was London...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shore News Network

COVID-driven flight delays, cancellations persist on 2021’s final day

(Reuters) -Thousands of flights within the United States and internationally were delayed or canceled on Friday, adding to the travel disruptions during the holiday week due to adverse weather and rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant https://www.reuters.com/world/us/experts-warn-omicron-blizzard-disrupt-us-next-month-2021-12-30. Over 2,600 flights were canceled globally as of early Friday, including over 1,200 flights within the United States or entering or departing it, according to a running tally on flight-tracking website FlightAware.com. There were over 4,600 global flight delays in total.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Hong Kong ban on ivory sales comes into force

A ban on selling most ivory products in Hong Kong came into effect Friday, the culmination of a three-year process to eliminate the once rampant trade in the city. On the eve of the ban, small queues of shoppers were spotted outside some stores selling the product in the city's Sheung Wan district, according to local media reports.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Gloomy New Year for many as COVID-19 crashes the party again

SYDNEY/SEOUL (Reuters) -New Year celebrations around the world have been called off as the coronavirus casts gloom over festivities for a second year but Australia was determined to enjoy the night and there were even signs North Korea was preparing fireworks. Global coronavirus infections hit a record high over the...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

73K+
Followers
37K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy