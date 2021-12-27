Xcel Energy announces leadership appointments

NASHVILLE, TN – December 20, 2021 – Opening May 2022 in the heart of downtown Nashville, Conrad Nashville has appointed Martin Wormull as General Manager and John Stack as Director of Sales & Marketing. An exciting addition to the city’s newest mixed-use development, Broadwest, Conrad Nashville is comprised of 234 contemporary guest rooms and over 11,000 square-feet of sophisticated meetings and event space. Conrad Nashville will offer an exciting mix of food and beverage concepts, reflecting the energy and creativity of contemporary Nashville. A modern American restaurant with an open kitchen, a lobby bar and lounge, third-floor restaurant and pool bar will provide an array of authentic and luxurious culinary experiences that celebrate the city itself.
