Xcel Energy announces leadership appointments

California's Governor's Office issued the following announcement on Dec. 23. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Lisa Constancio, 50, of Sacramento, has been appointed Senior Deputy Director at the State Board of Education. Constancio has been Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction at the California Department of Education since 2019, where she has held several positions 2006, including Director of the School Fiscal Services Division and Director of the Charter Schools Division. She served in several positions at the Office of Public School Construction at the Department of General Services from 1997 to 2006. Constancio earned a Master of Arts degree in Organizational Management from the University of Phoenix. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $188,160. Constancio is a Democrat.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO