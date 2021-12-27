ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Clapton releases new single, "Heart of a Child," along with animated music video

By Matt Friedlander
eagledayton.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs promised, Eric Clapton debuted a brand-new song titled "Heart of a Child" over the holiday weekend. The melodic acoustic ballad, which was released on Friday, Christmas Eve Day, is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. In addition, and an animated music video for the tune has...

www.eagledayton.com

