ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

What to Wear to a New Year’s Eve Party

themanual.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there a holiday more well-suited to looking your best than New Year’s Eve? It’s the close of one year and the first step into the next, complete with fanfare, good company, and perhaps, some responsible imbibing, all rolled into one. And with the return of New Year’s Eve gatherings in...

www.themanual.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Sparkles in Disco Cutout Minidress and Sky-High Sandals at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Kate Beckinsale brought disco glamour to the Carversteak grand opening at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “Guilty Party” actress hit the red carpet in a long-sleeved black minidress. The style featured sharp shoulders and long sleeves, as well as allover sequins for added drama. However, it also featured daring elements like a plunging neckline, front cutout and side slit. Beckinsale kept the rest of her look sleek, pairing the dress with sparkling hoop earrings and a bow-knotted hairstyle. When it came to shoes, the “Farming” star elevated her ensemble with a pair of black platform sandals. The style included silky...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Goes Icy in Pale Blue Puffer Coat and Combat Boots with Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump brought an edge to ski style while celebrating the holidays with her mother, Marla Maples. For the occasion, Trump wore black leggings with a black top, layered beneath a pale blue puffer jacket. Her outerwear included a furry hood, as well as a zipped front pocket. The Georgetown University graduate’s look featured no accessories, apart from her diamond engagement ring. Maples took a similar style route, pairing slim black jeans with a metallic puffer jacket that featured a shearling lined hood. Her outfit also included black pointed-toe boots with silver toe accents. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Simone Biles Elevates Distressed Givenchy Hoodie as a Dress with White-Hot Ankle Boots

Simone Biles gave athleisure a sleek makeover with a sharp pair of shoes. While posing at home, the Olympian wore an oversized Givenchy hoodie. The black athleisure featured a white “Givenchy Paris” logo, as well as allover distressed details for a worn-in yet edgy appearance. Its oversized silhouette also allowed Biles to wear the piece as a dress. Her look was complete with several sparkling stud earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore a sleek pair of white ankle boots. Her style featured pointed toes, as well as leather uppers and thick...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham shares stunning wedding photo with Nicola Peltz

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn shared a wedding photo with his partner, Nicola Peltz, to social media on Wednesday. the aspiring chef penned a simple but sweet tribute to his love. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old posted a photo that showed himself and Nicola attending his grandfather's wedding earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
themanual.com

The North Face x Gucci Chapter 2 Arriving in January

Looking for funky fashion on the slopes this winter? Searching a bit of pop to trail hikes? Or to add a bit of feline fun to your backpack? Don’t fret because The Manual’s got you covered — the Gucci x The North Face partnership is back. Picking up exactly where it left off in chapter one, chapter two will continue a cutting-edge product selection that stays true to Gucci’s luxury core while celebrating The North Face’s spirit of exploration in a multitude of textile expressions.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kristin Cavallari Hits the Ski Slopes in Puffer Jacket, Pom-Pom Hat & Thick Black Boots

Kristin Cavallari brought a sleek twist to ski wear while on the slopes with her children and father. The Uncommon James designer posed for a family photo, captioned “Skiing with grandpa.” For the occasion, she wore slim-fitting black pants with a black puffer coat. To complement her outfit, Cavallari wore black gloves and a black knit hat with a furry pom-pom on top for a whimsical touch. Large ski goggles completed her look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) The Uncommon Beauty founder prepared for a snowy day of skiing with black boots. The sport-specific style...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eve Party#Nye
HollywoodLife

Dua Lipa Looks Sexier Than Ever In Green Bustier Top For Concert After Anwar Hadid Split — Watch

Fresh off her reported split from Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa sizzled in a sexy top and glitter green pants for a UNICEF concert in St. Barts. Dua Lipa, 26, looked sexier than ever in a bustier top for her latest show — just days after her reported split from boyfriend of two years, Anwar Hadid, 22. The “Cold Heart” singer sported a revealing green bustier top paired with a pair of glitter pants for the performance, which was part of the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala at the Eden Rock in St. Barts on Dec. 29. The star opened the set with a remake of “Let’s Get Physical” with backup dancers, before getting into some of her own hits like “New Rules” and, of course, her chart topping Elton John collaboration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coveteur.com

The Dazzling Party Looks We’re Wearing This New Year’s Eve

Not that you need an excuse to wear a full-on party look, but New Year’s Eve is a pretty good one. The holiday gives you a good reason to break out your sequined dresses, festive footwear, and metallic accessories. Regardless of what you have planned for December 31, below, our team pulled together the pieces on our fashion wish list for the big night.
BEAUTY & FASHION
romper.com

How To Throw A Memorable Kid’s New Year’s Eve Party

It doesn’t take a lot to throw a fun adult New Year’s Eve party; some good music and some prosecco and sparkling cider will do the trick, but a kid-friendly soirée isn’t quite as easy. From their inability to stay awake until midnight to their need for constant entertainment, if you don’t know how to throw a kids’ New Year’s Eve party, don’t worry, you’re not alone. It can be done, though, and the best approach is to plan it out in pieces so that it doesn't seem so overwhelming.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
anadisgoi.com

Hard Rock rings in 2022 with “Now That’s What I Call 90s” New Year’s Eve Party

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa’s biggest NYE bash and balloon drop is back and ready to party like it’s 1999! The casino resort will throw it back to the days of boy bands, boomboxes and grunge rock with its “Now That’s What I Call 90s” party hosted by NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick and 98 Degrees’ Jeff Timmons on Dec. 31. The event is free and open to the public, and guests must be 21 or older to attend.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy