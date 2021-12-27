What to Wear to a New Year’s Eve Party

Fresh off her reported split from Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa sizzled in a sexy top and glitter green pants for a UNICEF concert in St. Barts. Dua Lipa, 26, looked sexier than ever in a bustier top for her latest show — just days after her reported split from boyfriend of two years, Anwar Hadid, 22. The “Cold Heart” singer sported a revealing green bustier top paired with a pair of glitter pants for the performance, which was part of the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala at the Eden Rock in St. Barts on Dec. 29. The star opened the set with a remake of “Let’s Get Physical” with backup dancers, before getting into some of her own hits like “New Rules” and, of course, her chart topping Elton John collaboration.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO