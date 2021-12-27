ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is TikTok Kitchen and How Does it Work?

By Ian
 5 days ago
TikTok will be running a virtual restaurant in partnership with Grubhub and Virtual Dining Concepts. The restaurant will begin serving...

MIX 108

TikTok to Launch Delivery Only Restaurants With ‘TikTok Kitchen’

TikTok is becoming more than a social media app — it's also venturing into the restaurant business. On Friday (Dec. 17), Bloomberg reported that TikTok Kitchen will launch in the U.S. in March 2022. Virtual Dining Concepts co-founder Robert Earl told the outlet that 300 TikTok restaurants are expected to open with the launch and a total of 1,000 are in the works to open by the end of 2022.
What Does Your TikTok Algorithm Say About You?

Sometimes, while scrolling through TikTok – as I did for a horrifying 17 hours and 53 minutes last week – I’ll have a strange out-of-body experience. I’ll see a video, chuckle, then move on to the next before I realise, “Oh, I really should send that video to Austin.” Only it’s not the last video I’ve watched, it’s suddenly six videos back. Six videos I mindlessly rejected in the time it took me to form a simple, one-sentence thought about sending it to my friend.
TikTok Health Trend Fact Check: Does Liquid Chlorophyll Work?

One of TikTok’s most popular health trends of 2021 revolved around a green liquid hailed by users as a “skincare hack” and a “stress reliever,” among other enticing descriptors. By adding liquid chlorophyll to a glass of water, tons of TikTok content creators claimed they...
Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
