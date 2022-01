Earning more money doesn't guarantee that you'll be more empathetic or considerate, a study published last week by the American Psychological Association (APA) notes. In a survey of more than 1.6 million people from 162 countries, researchers from Singapore and the U.S. concluded that, although those with higher incomes were likely to feel more confident and less timid than low-income earners, members of the former group weren't exactly more loving.

