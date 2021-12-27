Injury update is bad news for Nathan Broadhead and Sunderland

Norwich defender Sam Byram is eager to right the wrongs of recent weeks when they face Leicester on Saturday.The full-back made his first start since February 2020 in Tuesday’s 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace which made it five defeats in a row for the Canaries.A mixture of illness and injuries meant boss Dean Smith was without 10 first-teamers, which saw the former Leeds star forced into action from the off having only fully recovered this month from a hamstring issue that had plagued him for the best part of two years.“I feel good. I’ve been waiting for this for...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO