At some point in January, negotiations will resume in the Senate over President Biden’s stalled legislation that will, among other things, fund 12 more months of child tax credit stimulus checks. For now, though, 2022 is shaping up to be nothing like 2021 on the stimulus check front. This is not to say that there won’t be any such related benefits available for Americans — just not at the cadence everyone benefitted from this year. One such example of what’s coming next year? The Child and Dependent Care Credit, which taxpayers can take advantage of when they file their federal income tax return in just a few months’ time.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO