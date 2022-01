(Dec 30): The world will see the establishment of its largest trade bloc, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), from the beginning of 2022, Chinese government officials announced on Thursday, a piece of news that not only brings hope after a year battered by the pandemic, but also marks a glorious victory of multilateralism and boosts trade prospects for countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Global Times reported.

WORLD ・ 23 HOURS AGO