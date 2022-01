“My vision for Ophelia was just a place for me to put out my music, but everything changes. Within the last two or three months, our release schedule has gotten so busy that I’m struggling with when to put my own music. I never really thought it was going to be the way that it is right now, but I’m super stoked. I had no visions of doing a stage at EZoo or anything like that when I first founded the label, so now that it’s happening, I feel that I’m watching it happen, and I’m going to dig further into it. I want to have more showcases and do more stuff like stage takeovers where I can get more [artists] in front of a crowd, so they can throw down and show what they can do.” -Seven Lions (2019)

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO