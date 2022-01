A woman from Illinois was sentenced to ten years in prison for scorching her boyfriend while he slept on a couch and then recording the incident on Snapchat. Alexis Sykes, 23, of Roselle, went on to recount how her boyfriend's flesh began to peel away from his wounded arms, and how he asked her to drive him to the hospital while she concealed the vehicle keys. The victim, who authorities have not identified, ultimately discovered the keys and drove himself to the hospital.

