Matt Craycraft discusses signing with Duke and how the AD helped him remain committed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- North Carolina fell behind 18-0 in the first quarter and couldn't recover, losing to South Carolina, 38-21, in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. It was another instance where the UNC defense didn't appear prepared and was unable to adjust, as the Gamecocks utilized a rotation under center of converted wide receiver Dakereon Joyner and quarterback Zeb Noland. Both of them connected with tight end Jaheim Bell for consecutive 60-plus-yard touchdowns on the first two South Carolina drives. The duo finished 12-15 for 242 yards and two touchdowns in the air. Joyner, the game's MVP, also added 64 yards on the ground. The South Carolina running attack as a whole gained 301 yards, with running back Kevin Harris accounting for 182 of them as well as a touchdown.
Comments / 0