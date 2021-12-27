ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Craycraft discusses signing with Duke and how the AD helped him remain committed

By Steve Clark
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe combined efforts within the Duke Football...

247sports.com

247Sports

What Neal Brown said after the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

West Virginia finished their season with a loss late on Tuesday night (or Wednesday morning, if you will), falling to Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, 18-6. The Mountaineers could only muster 206 yards of offense and averaged 3.6 yards per play. Afterward, Head Coach Neal Brown put it plainly that his team struggled on two of the three sides of the ball.
247Sports

UNC Players on COVID Concerns, South Carolina, Final Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- North Carolina will face South Carolina on Thursday in the Duke's Mayo Bowl at 11:30 am in Charlotte's Bank of American Stadium. As of early Wednesday afternoon the game is still on despite some positive COVID tests within the South Carolina program. UNC has had its last tests already and is in the clear for Thursday's game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

North Carolina QB’s career comes full circle vs Gamecocks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Howell has come full circle. North Carolina’s junior quarterback started his college career by leading the Tar Heels to a come-from-behind victory over South Carolina in the 2019 season opener at Bank of America Stadium. Now, nearly 28 months later, the projected first-round NFL draft pick will look to close […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Michigan football: Daxton Hill availability at Orange Bowl in question, QB Cade McNamara withholds comment

Growing questions concerning starting Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill's availability for Friday's Orange Bowl matchup with Georgia emerged during recent media availabilities. Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara wants no part of it. When asked Wednesday if Hill made the trip to Miami, McNamara directed the question to Jim Harbaugh and said it was not his job to comment on the availability of other teammates, per The Detroit Free Press. Center Andrew Vastardis answered in the same fashion.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Mike Leach sounds off on opt-outs, player absences after Mississippi State's Liberty Bowl loss to Texas Tech

Down six starters and 10 other expected contributors, short-handed Mississippi State fell, 34-7, to Texas Tech during Tuesday night's Liberty Bowl. Mike Leach said he "lost track of all the guys that weren't there" in the aftermath according to The Clarion Ledger, and said he never considered canceling the game despite a slew of opt-outs, injuries and COVID-related absences.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Ohio State DB coach Matt Barnes targeted for defensive coordinator job at Memphis

Memphis eyes Ohio State defensive backs coach Matt Barnes to take over as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator, according to 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello. The 35-year old Barnes has been on Ohio State’s staff since 2019, starting out as an assistant secondary coach and special teams coordinator. He became safeties coach in 2020 and ahead of the 2021 season was promoted to defensive backs coach.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

BREAKING: Starting WVU receiver announces transfer

Just three days removed from the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, starting West Virginia wide receiver Winston Wright took to social media to announce his plans to transfer. These past three years have been the best moments of my life. I want to start off by thanking God for blessing me with the ability to play the game I love. I want to thank my family for always supporting me and having my back through everything. I want to thank Coach Parker, Coach Brown and Coach Mike and the whole WVU Football staff for the opportunity to play at This Great University. I wanna thank all my teammates without y'all I wouldn't be anyhting. I love y'all so much words can't explain. I came in and now I'm leaving with friends that turned into family. To the Wolfpack keep setting the example and being great. I love y'all. To the fans I appreciate the unconditional support through the good times but also the bad. I love y'all. With that being said, I will be entering my name into the Transfer Porta. Once a Mountaineer always a Mountaineer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Transfer portal target, DL Jonah La'ulu, is another big, versatile lineman

Mario Cristobal is chasing another big bodied, veteran defensive lineman that has entered the transfer portal. Earlier this month, Miami added Jake Lichtenstein out of USC, who brings length, power, and position flexibility to the defensive line at 6-feet-6 and 280 pounds. Now Cristobal is looking to build the depth...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

UNC-South Carolina: Mack Brown Postgame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- North Carolina fell behind 18-0 in the first quarter and couldn't recover, losing to South Carolina, 38-21, in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. It was another instance where the UNC defense didn't appear prepared and was unable to adjust, as the Gamecocks utilized a rotation under center of converted wide receiver Dakereon Joyner and quarterback Zeb Noland. Both of them connected with tight end Jaheim Bell for consecutive 60-plus-yard touchdowns on the first two South Carolina drives. The duo finished 12-15 for 242 yards and two touchdowns in the air. Joyner, the game's MVP, also added 64 yards on the ground. The South Carolina running attack as a whole gained 301 yards, with running back Kevin Harris accounting for 182 of them as well as a touchdown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Greg Schiano Gator Bowl Post Game Press Conference

Rutgers had limited time to prepare for the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl as the Scarlet Knights stepped in for a covid-riddled Texas A&M team. Rutgers put up a hard-fought effort but fell short in a 38-10 loss. Following the game, head coach Greg Schiano spoke about the loss and an unusual end to his team's season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

