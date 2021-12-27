Matt Craycraft discusses signing with Duke and how the AD helped him remain committed

Just three days removed from the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, starting West Virginia wide receiver Winston Wright took to social media to announce his plans to transfer. These past three years have been the best moments of my life. I want to start off by thanking God for blessing me with the ability to play the game I love. I want to thank my family for always supporting me and having my back through everything. I want to thank Coach Parker, Coach Brown and Coach Mike and the whole WVU Football staff for the opportunity to play at This Great University. I wanna thank all my teammates without y'all I wouldn't be anyhting. I love y'all so much words can't explain. I came in and now I'm leaving with friends that turned into family. To the Wolfpack keep setting the example and being great. I love y'all. To the fans I appreciate the unconditional support through the good times but also the bad. I love y'all. With that being said, I will be entering my name into the Transfer Porta. Once a Mountaineer always a Mountaineer.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO