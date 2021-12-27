ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico (SRNE) Executes Second Contract for Sale of 10 Million COVISTIX Tests for Mexico Market

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE) announced today its subsidiary, Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico ("Sorrento Mexico"), has executed a second contract with a large distributor for the sale and distribution of up to 10 million...

www.streetinsider.com

MarketWatch

Sorrento Therapeutics' Covistix rapid tests outperforms in detecting omicron variant in initial lab tests

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. SRNE, -2.79% said Monday that "initial" laboratory testing of its Covistix COVID-19 virus rapid antigen detection test "significantly outperforms" in the detection of the omicron variant. The stock slipped 1.1% in morning trading. The company said Covistix, which is currently approved in Mexico and Brazil and is CE marked in Europe, was able to detect the omicron N protein "at a significantly lower level" than other commercially available tests in a laboratory setting, and in an in-field, real-world study for all-comers showed 20% higher sensitivity compared with a "leading global brand." Sorrento said it is building a new U.S. production facility in San Diego targeting an initial capacity of six million Covistix tests per month. Earlier, the company announced a deal to distribute up to 10 million of its Covistix tests in Mexico, bringing the total number of tests for distribution to 15 million. The stock has tumbled 30.4% over the past three months, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) and Menarini Group Announce Exclusive License Agreement to Commercialize NEXPOVIO in Europe and Other Key Markets

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, and the Menarini Group, ("Menarini"), a privately-held, leading international pharmaceutical company, today announced their entry into an exclusive licensing agreement whereby Menarini will commercialize NEXPOVIO, Karyopharm's first-in-class, oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound, in Europe and other key global territories.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Oxbryta Approval and Positive Opinion Bode Well for Sales, Each Are Meaningful Opportunities for Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) - Stifel

Earlier today, Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval of
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Allied Motion (AMOT) Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M in Cash and Stock

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) ("Allied Motion" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc. ("Spectrum"), an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company's common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) Declares $7.94 Special Dividend; 108.5% Yield, to Delist

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE: CDOR) declared a special dividend of $7.94 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 31, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 108.5 percent.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theedgemarkets.com

EVENING 5: Coastal Contracts consortium wins RM4.5bil Mexico job

In today’s edition of Evening 5 — A consortium led by Coastal Contracts’ JV company wins a gas conditioning plant construction project in Mexico worth RM4.5 billion. Meanwhile, Pestech International bags the tender for the development of an aerotrain project in KLIA for RM742.95 million.
ECONOMY
etfdailynews.com

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to announce sales of $29.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $25.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
