MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Sells Equity Stake in Ampere for $127.7M

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) today announced that it has completed the sale of its equity interest in Ampere Computing Holdings LLC...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) option implied volatility flat

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ: IBB) 30-day option implied volatility is at 23; compared to its 52-week range of 18 to 33 after speculation in Korean press that Samsung Group is in talks to acquire Biogen (BIIB). Call put ratio 1 call to 1.1 puts.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Microstrategy (MSTR) Sold $94.2M in Stock to Buy $94.2M in Bitcoin

With the disclosure it bought another $94.2 million in bitcoin, Microstrategy, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) also said it sold $94.2 million in stock. From the filing:. As previously disclosed, on...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtsi#Limited Liability Company#Streetinsider Premium#Denver Acquisition Corp
StreetInsider.com

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (YSACU) Announces Additional $45M PIPE Subscription

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:YSAC, YSACU, YSACW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Boston Omaha Corporation, through its subsidiary BOC YAC, LLC, has agreed to provide $45 million of PIPE financing in connection with the closing of the potential business combination with Sky Harbour LLC ("Sky"), in addition to the $55 million Series B investment that will convert to Class A common stock upon completion of the business combination. Boston Omaha is committing $100 million in total to Sky for the acceleration of Sky's business plan. The PIPE Financing will be provided through the purchase of Yellowstone Class A common stock at a price of $10.00 per share immediately prior to the closing of the business combination. BOC YAC, LLC has executed a PIPE Subscription Agreement to provide the additional $45 million in equity financing. In consideration of the investment, Sky has agreed to waive the $150 million minimum financing condition (as described below) which required that the Company deliver cash proceeds of at least $150 million (after payment of certain expenses) to Sky as a condition precedent to consummating the business combination.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Aetherium Acquisition Corp (GMFIU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Aetherium Acquisition Corp., (NASDAQ: GMFIU) a newly organized blank check company incorporated in Delaware (the "Company"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 10 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant. Each redeemable warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Athena Technology Acquis Filed by: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp.

Filed by Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Commission File No.: 001-40209. Subject Company: Heliogen, Inc. In connection with the previously announced business combination between Athena Technology...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend; 8.7% Yield

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE: BCSF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, or $1.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 24, 2022, to stockholders of record on December...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 29 December 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 30,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1030.00p per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Better Collective – Share buyback program

On December 8, 2021 Better Collective A/S ("the Company") initiated a share buyback program for up to 10 mEUR, to be executed during the period from December 8, 2021 to February 24, 2022.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Steel Dynamics (STLD) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend; 1.6% Yield

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, or $1.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp (LSPRU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LSPRU) a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and three-fourths of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share. The units are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "LSPRU" beginning December 21, 2021. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. expects the initial public offering to close on December 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "LSPR" and "LSPRW," respectively.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

ZeroFox to Acquire IDX, Will go Public Via Merger with L&F Acquisition Corp (LNFA)

ZeroFox, Inc., an enterprise software-as-a-service (Saas) leader in external cybersecurity, and L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LNFA) ("LNFA"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in ZeroFox becoming a publicly traded company with an expected equity value of approximately $1.4 billion, assuming no redemptions. As part of the transaction, ZeroFox will acquire IDX, a leading digital privacy protection and data breach response services company, resulting in the creation of a cybersecurity provider addressing the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks for its customers. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. and expects to be listed under the ticker symbol "ZFOX".
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Increased number of shares and votes in BTS Group

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS GROUP AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, has increased the number of shares and votes in the company. The increase follows a targeted offset issue of new share to settle previously announced acquisitions. During December, a targeted offset issue of 36,019 class B shares...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NexGel (NXGL) Prices 2.585M Share IPO at $5.50/sh

NexGel, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGL, NXGLW), a manufacturer of high water content, electron beam cross-linked, aqueous polymer hydrogels, or gels, used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery and cosmetics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,585,000 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2,585,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $5.50 per share at a combined offering price of $5.50, for gross proceeds of approximately $14.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, NexGel has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 387,750 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 387,750 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Argus Upgrades Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) to Buy

Argus analyst Taylor Conrad upgraded Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) from Hold to Buy with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock rose 8.9% to $5.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $266.1 million. Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock moved upwards by 6.38% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million. Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock increased by 3.19% to $1.29. The...
STOCKS

