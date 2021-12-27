ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyatt Hotels (H) PT Raised to $95 at Cowen

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Hyatt Hotels (H) PT Raised to $95 at Cowen

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Saratoga Investment (SAR) Raises Quarterly Dividend 1.9% to $0.53; 7.4% Yield

Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, or $2.12 annualized. This is a 1.9% increase from the prior dividend of $0.52. The dividend will be payable on January 19, 2022, to stockholders...
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) May Consider Takeover at Right Price and $2.50 is Fair Value, Analyst Says

Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) shares are up 31% to $0.73 per share in early trading Tuesday after the company announced it received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. The company hired Piper Sandler to assist in evaluating the offer.
StreetInsider.com

AECOM Technology (ACM) PT Raised to $88 at Argus

Argus analyst John Staszak raised the price target on AECOM Technology (NYSE: ACM) to $88.00 (from $80.00) while maintaining a Buy rating.
StreetInsider.com

McDonald's (MCD) PT Raised to $300 at Argus

Argus analyst John Staszak raised the price target on McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) to $300.
StreetInsider.com

Hilton Worldwide (HLT) PT Raised to $178 at Argus

Argus analyst John Staszak raised the price target on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT) to $178.00 (from $162.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. We believe that the continued rollout of coronavirus vaccines will...
StreetInsider.com

Crocs (CROX) PT Raised to $300 at Williams Trading

Williams Trading analyst Sam Poser raised the price target on Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) to $300.00 (from $220.00) while maintaining a Buy rating.
StreetInsider.com

Oracle (ORCL) PT Raised to $95 at Wolfe Research After Revs and EPS Beat

Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin raised the price target on Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to $95.00 (from $80.00) after the company reported Total Revenues of $10.4B (+6% Y/Y) ahead of consensus estimates $10.2B. EPS of $1.21 came in at $0.10 ahead of consensus while Op. cash flow of $1.7B representing a 16% margin.
StreetInsider.com

AutoZone (AZO) PT Raised to $2,050 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised the price target on AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) to $2,050.00 (from $1,710.00) after Q1 EPS beat by ~23%, driving F'22/F'23 earnings estimates higher. The analyst reiterated an Equalweight rating, stating "Our estimates are moving up by ~11%/~14%, which seems largely captured in the stock's ~7.5%...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
StreetInsider.com

Costco Wholesale (COST) PT Raised to $555 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan raised the price target on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) to $555.00 (from $550.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "Costco reported F1Q22 EPS above consensus reflecting strong sales/comp growth and SG&A...
StreetInsider.com

Gap, Inc. (GPS) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 1.9% Yield

Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 26, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of...
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Downgrades Domino's Pizza (DPZ) to Underweight

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein downgraded Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) from Equalweight to Underweight with a price target of $495.00 (from $500.00). The analyst comments "Domino's has continued to deliver best in class fundamentals, accentuated by COVID headwinds which widened the gap of outperformance. With that said, industry headwinds are fading, leading to an easing in Domino's tailwinds. We believe valuation fully loaded, justifiably the tops in QSR. We downgrade to UW with a PT of $495."
StreetInsider.com

MongoDB (MDB) PT Raised to $545 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan raised the price target on MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) to $545.00 (from $475.00) while maintaining a Buy rating following strong results. The analyst commented, "Following strong 3Q results...
StreetInsider.com

Air Products (APD) Declares $1.50 Quarterly Dividend; 2% Yield

Air Products (NYSE: APD) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, or $6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of...
BoardingArea

5 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Hyatt (30%), Hilton (100%), American (50%), United (50%) & Wyndham (40%)

Hyatt Hotels is offering up to a 30% discount, depending on the number of World of Hyatt Points you purchase. This offer expires tomorrow – December 30.
StreetInsider.com

F5 Networks (FFIV) PT Raised to $303 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Alex Henderson raised the price target on F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) to $303.00 (from $266.00).
StreetInsider.com

PBF Energy (PBF) PT Lowered to $14 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman lowered the price target on PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) to $14.00 (from $16.00) while maintaining a Market Perform rating.
StreetInsider.com

Paychex (PAYX) PT Raised to $130 at Cowen, Following Earnings

Cowen analyst Bryan C. Bergin raised the price target on Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) to $130.00 (from $120.00).
etfdailynews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.
