ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

5 takeaways from Ravens' 41-21 loss to Bengals

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f4xDJ_0dWgpYPB00

The Baltimore Ravens fell at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16, losing 41-21. The defeat puts Baltimore at 8-7, while Cincinnati moves to 9-6 and holds sole possession of first place in the AFC North plus the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Ravens, which is a very important thing to have.

Some of the key storylines in the contest included Baltimore having to start veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, the lack of Ravens’ secondary members as well as their inability to stop Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and more.

Below we look at five takeaways from Baltimore’s 41-21 loss to Cincinnati in Week 16.

QB Josh Johnson still has it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYCgC_0dWgpYPB00
(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Johnson has made his fair share of stops over the course of his professional football career. After playing in multiple leagues for countless teams, Johnson found himself back in Baltimore for the second time, and was thrust into a starting role in the Ravens’ most important game of the year.

All-in-all, Johnson played a sound game, as he completed 28-40 passes for 304 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He rarely made any mistakes, and showed some poise while delivering the football as well.

The Ravens have a phenomenal group of young wide receivers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNimf_0dWgpYPB00
Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Once considered a major weakness of the team, Baltimore has made sure to invest plenty of capital into their wide receiver room over the past couple of years, especially in the draft. We are now starting to see just how much potential the young group of pass catchers on the Ravens’ roster has.

Playing without Devin Duvernay, other young wideouts such as James Proche II , Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace stepped up to the plate in Week 16. Many already know what Marquise Brown can do, and they even have veteran Sammy Watkins still on the roster. Baltimore appears to be mostly set at the wide receiver position for years to come, assuming the talented group can continue to grow and develop.

TE Mark Andrews is one of the heartbeats of the Baltimore franchise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SHBic_0dWgpYPB00
(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

There are a few true heartbeats of the Ravens organization. While quarterback Lamar Jackson is the most important one, Andrews has shown why he also is massively important to the success of the team.

In Week 16 against the Bengals, Andrews put up another great performance, catching eight passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. He has shown up in plenty of big moments this season, and is a reliable security blanket for whoever is behind center for Baltimore.

ILB Patrick Queen is ready to live up to the expectations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8uhU_0dWgpYPB00
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

No one has had quite the second-half resurgence than Queen, who has been one of the Ravens’ best defenders over the better part of two months after struggling over the first few weeks of the 2021 season.

Queen put up another great performance in Week 16, finishing the game with nine total tackles and an impressive pass breakup. He looks a lot more confident and collected on the field, showing that he has what it takes to live up to the lofty expectations that were placed on him after being selected in the first round of the 2020 draft by Baltimore.

Baltimore's secondary is (and has been) dangerously thin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KdGQQ_0dWgpYPB00
(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

There hasn’t been a lot that the Ravens have been able to do with how many injuries and absences they’ve suffered in their secondary. However, as players continue to go down, the unit is slowly entering the point of no return in terms of being too big of a liability to overcome.

In Week 15, the Baltimore defense held Aaron Rodgers to just 268 yards and three touchdowns, impressive numbers considering how many players were out on the Ravens’ back end. However, in Week 16 the team gave up 525 yards and four touchdowns to Joe Burrow, and ended the game with zero of their top seven cornerbacks from their preseason depth chart. Things obviously won’t be the same while being down so many talented playmakers at one positional group, and hopefully the team can get a few reinforcements next week such as cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Chris Westry. They’ll need strong performances against the talented pass catching weapons of the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers in Weeks 17 and 18. Otherwise, things could continue to go south, regardless of how well the rest of the team is playing.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
The US Sun

Who are John Madden’s children?

JOHN Madden, famed NFL head coach and broadcaster, died on December 28 at age 85. Madden's "unexpected" death was confirmed in a press release by the NFL. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather," the press release from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reads in part.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
49erswebzone

49ers-Texans: George Kittle has a lot of confidence in Trey Lance but expects Jimmy Garoppolo to play

49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle joined 95.7 The Game on Wednesday and shared his thoughts on each quarterback heading into Sunday's matchup. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a right thumb injury that kept him off the practice field Wednesday, and his status for Sunday is in doubt. Per multiple reports, Garoppolo was hoping to test out the thumb on the practice field, but shortly after warming up he walked off the practice field.
NFL
FanSided

Former NFL pro-turned-analyst calls on Cam Newton to retire

A former NFL pro-turned-analyst has called on Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to retire following the 2021 season. Cam Newton will be watching from the sidelines initially when the Carolina Panthers travel to the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. The former NFL MVP hasn’t done enough to keep Sam Darnold out of the equation since returning and Matt Rhule saw enough during the USC product’s time under center against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to name him the starter.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Names Best Player He’s Ever Played With

Aaron Rodgers has played with many great players over his 17-year career with the Green Bay Packers. But according to the superstar quarterback himself, one of these players stands a cut above the rest. Earlier this week, Rodgers called wide receiver Davante Adams the best player he’s ever taken the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy