Nikon Z9 Autofocus Review by Jared Polin (Sports, Birds, Concerts)

In this video, Gerald Undone discussed 5 features on the Canon R3 that are a big step forward for Canon’s hybrid video functionality & 5 things that still need improvement. Positioned squarely between the EOS R5 and EOS-1D X Mark III cameras, the Canon EOS R3 is an ideal mirrorless camera for nature, wildlife, sports and photojournalism content creators. Featuring a 24MP full-frame stacked BSI CMOS sensor and an updated DIGIC X image processor, the Canon EOS R3 supports up to 30 fps continuous shooting with an electronic shutter and up to 12 fps with the mechanical shutter, 6K 60p raw and 4K 120p video recording, and intelligent Dual Pixel CMOS II autofocus with Eye Control AF for intuitive focus point selection. The improved Dual Pixel CMOS AF II with 1,053 AF Points features evolved EOS iTR tracking for subjects such as people, animals, as well as select cars and motorcycles down to EV -7.5. So, just get one if you are interested.

